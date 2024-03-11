Hurricane Rumors That Are Downright Dangerous

The claim here is that hurricanes with female names cause more damage, and people perceive their risk to be lower, leading to less preparedness.

The problem is that the data for this is based on a single study in 2014. This study decided to use very complicated math to answer a basic question.

Many other scientists have questioned the assumptions and methods used (including the fact male hurricane names weren't used before 1979).

This is just a hard one to prove with pure data alone, so it's unproven. Either way, it's probably best to follow the proper preparedness techniques whether it's a masculine or feminine name.