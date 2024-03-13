5 Climate Change Rumors that Don't Hold Water

Facing the facts can be tough, especially when it comes to climate change. A seemingly minor rise in temperature is actually stirring up significant shifts worldwide — think higher sea levels, fiercer storms and escalating health risks. So, how should we tackle this hot potato? While various solutions simmer on the back burner, "denial" seems to be the flavor of the month.

Denial, whether through sheer inactivity or deliberate obstruction, poses a major roadblock for advocates pushing for stronger policies and lifestyle changes. And for those feeling the direct heat of climate impacts, it's even more disheartening. Despite a chorus of scientific voices warning of the dangers, a stubborn cloud of misinformation persists, challenging the consensus that climate change is both real and man-made.

Today, we're taking a look at some questionable climate-change rumors that couldn't stand up to scrutiny. While some might sound plausible, others are just a little too ridiculous to take seriously!

1 Did a Swedish Scientist Propose as a Solution to Climate Change? In September 2019, a story rippled through the media suggesting a Swedish scientist had a bold solution to climate change: eating people. The Epoch Times headlined it as "Swedish Researcher Advocates Eating Humans to Combat Climate Change Food Shortages." Magnus Söderlund did spark this controversial conversation during a talk, but his main goal was to explore societal limits on meat consumption, even presenting humans as an extreme example. Söderlund later clarified he neither supports nor suggests going after your neighbor as a climate solution, emphasizing his role as a researcher keen on questioning humanity's choices, including our dietary ones. A classic case of lost in translation, spiced with a pinch of sensationalism.

2 Did NASA 'Admit' Climate Change Is Caused by Changes in Earth's Orbit, Not Humans? In a throwback episode of "The Misadventures of Hal Turner," our intrepid radio host unearthed a "bombshell" from the year 2000, courtesy of NASA's Earth Observatory. The scoop? Climate change is all thanks to Earth's solar orbit and axis tilt, not gas-guzzling SUVs or your steak dinner. This revelation, as fresh as two-decade-old leftovers, was served with a side of misunderstanding about Milankovitch cycles — Earth's natural climate rhythm section. Natural News jumped on the bandwagon, turning this old news into viral content. It seemed to miss the memo that acknowledging Earth's dance around the sun doesn't cancel out human impact on climate change. So next time you hear about the groundbreaking discovery from 1958, remember it's just another episode in the ongoing series of climate-change denial.

3 U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Oppose Daylight Saving Time Because It Speeds Up Climate Change? In a satirical twist that caught some off guard, NPC Daily published a faux bombshell from U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, supposedly blasting daylight saving time as a climate-change accelerator due to that "extra hour of sunshine" cooking our planet. Spoiler: The New York Democrat never said this — NPC Daily is just pulling your leg. This comedic episode reminds us of the time Benjamin Franklin jokingly suggested daylight saving to save candles, a jest turned real policy with questionable energy-saving benefits today. So, while we're not getting more sun because of a clock change, we are getting a good laugh!

4 Did California Threaten to Jail Climate-Change Skeptics? In a world increasingly aware of environmental challenges, the spotlight often falls on how we discuss and address climate change. Yet, sometimes, legislative attempts to guide this conversation take a turn for the bizarre, leaving us to ponder the balance between regulation and free speech. A prime example of how this can spiral was seen in California with Senate Bill 1161, known as the "California Climate Science Truth and Accountability Act." This bill, despite rumors and exaggerated fears that it would lead to jail time for climate-change skeptics, was actually aimed at enabling civil actions against businesses that deliberately misled the public about the risks of climate change. What makes this bill stand out isn't just its misrepresentation or the social media frenzy it incited, but the sheer audacity of attempting to legislate against misinformation in a field as complex and politicized as climate science.