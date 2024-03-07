5 Online Scams to Watch Out For

You've seen it with mobile ordering at restaurants and the rise of online banking — but now the ancient, time-honored tradition of scamming people out of their money has become a lucrative internet business. Well, it's been a lucrative internet business since about 1995, but it's still going strong.
The good news is that many of these schemes are easy to spot if you know what to look for. Things like a fake website name or strange people emailing you are a dead giveaway, but some scams are harder to recognize than others.
Each of these scams is designed to steal your personal information to use your account or even steal money straight from your bank account, so let's talk about the most common ones so you can stay protected.
A couple of years ago this was all the rage. Many people received a text message saying that they had won Apple AirPods or a gift card, etc., in a "raffle." A good rule of thumb? Don’t accept prizes for raffles you don’t remember entering.
A massive social media scam promised $750 to the Cash App account of anyone who filled out a brief survey or became a "product tester," but these surveys were just smokescreens to get your personal info. Unfortunately, this is a common tactic because it’s so enticing that victims often don’t look closely enough to realize it's a scam.
There are many versions of this, but they usually follow the same format. The message says that you've won a USPS raffle (What would they be raffling? Stamps?) or that your package has been delayed.
It then provides you with a link to click. Even if the link looks correct, it’s always a good idea to search the official site instead of clicking one that might lead to phishing.
Speaking of the USPS, another bizarre kind of fraud in 2021 involved people creating fake Forever Stamps and selling them online for 20%-50% cheaper than the post office. You have to be careful about where you get your stamps these days, apparently. It's best to just swing by the post office to be 100% sure.
Since at least 2017 or 2018, fake order confirmations for various items have been showing up in inboxes. One of the most prominent is the "Axel Panel Platform Bed," but it can be any item.
The email asks the recipient to respond with "ship my order" or "this is not my item." The links then open an email app that is designed to trick you into emailing your personal info directly to the scammer.