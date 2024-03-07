5 Online Scams to Watch Out For

You've seen it with mobile ordering at restaurants and the rise of online banking — but now the ancient, time-honored tradition of scamming people out of their money has become a lucrative internet business. Well, it's been a lucrative internet business since about 1995, but it's still going strong.

The good news is that many of these schemes are easy to spot if you know what to look for. Things like a fake website name or strange people emailing you are a dead giveaway, but some scams are harder to recognize than others.

Each of these scams is designed to steal your personal information to use your account or even steal money straight from your bank account, so let's talk about the most common ones so you can stay protected.

1 The Fake Amazon Raffle A couple of years ago this was all the rage. Many people received a text message saying that they had won Apple AirPods or a gift card, etc., in a "raffle." A good rule of thumb? Don’t accept prizes for raffles you don’t remember entering.

2 The Cash App Scam A massive social media scam promised $750 to the Cash App account of anyone who filled out a brief survey or became a "product tester," but these surveys were just smokescreens to get your personal info. Unfortunately, this is a common tactic because it’s so enticing that victims often don’t look closely enough to realize it's a scam.

3 Fake Postal Service Communications There are many versions of this, but they usually follow the same format. The message says that you've won a USPS raffle (What would they be raffling? Stamps?) or that your package has been delayed. It then provides you with a link to click. Even if the link looks correct, it’s always a good idea to search the official site instead of clicking one that might lead to phishing.

4 Counterfeit Stamps Speaking of the USPS, another bizarre kind of fraud in 2021 involved people creating fake Forever Stamps and selling them online for 20%-50% cheaper than the post office. You have to be careful about where you get your stamps these days, apparently. It's best to just swing by the post office to be 100% sure.