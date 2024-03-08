10 Times People Accused CNN of Lying

CNN has been providing 24/7 news coverage to the masses since it first came on air in 1980. In recent years, the news network has become something of a cultural punching bag thanks to its decline in viewership and failed attempts at keeping people watching — we're looking at you, CNN+!

While CNN has definitely gotten its facts wrong more than a few times over the years, it has also been at the center of some misunderstandings and false smear campaigns as well.

Today, we're taking a look at some of the times people accused CNN of getting its facts wrong. We're not saying that CNN is perfect, but you might be surprised at some of the blatant hoaxes people fell for about this polarizing news company!

1 Did Elon Musk Punch CNN Anchor Don Lemon During an Interview? Sometimes truth is stranger than fiction, but this is not one of those times! In February 2023, an article made the rounds claiming that Elon Musk punched CNN anchor Don Lemon in the face. However, people who only read the headline missed the satirical joke buried further down. According to the article, the punch was accidental and happened when Musk was attempting to demonstrate a boxing move. On top of all this, the article was tagged as "satire" on the website.

2 Did CNN Compare Journalists to Soldiers on Veterans Day? As outrageous as it sounds, this claim was actually made on the CNN website, but the context is a bit complicated. In August 2018, Notre Dame Professor Joseph Holt published an Op-Ed on CNN that said, "We thank soldiers for their service because they devote themselves to protecting our freedoms, and we should. But we should also thank the media for the same reason – especially when the stakes have never been higher." So, while the author did compare journalists to American soldiers, it wasn't technically on Veterans Day.

3 Did CNN Praise the Taliban for 'Responsibly Wearing Masks'? In August 2021, a social media image went viral that allegedly showed CNN praising the Taliban for wearing masks to protect themselves from COVID. However, this is another instance where a satirical joke simply went over lots of people's heads. The image in question didn't come from CNN but from the website The Babylon Bee.

4 Did CNN Show Edmonton, Canada, Fire Video as if It Were Lviv Explosion? During the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, an image appeared on social media that purportedly showed CNN displaying video from an oil tank explosion in Canada and not the fight in Ukraine. Things did look suspicious, considering there were people wearing jackets that said "Edmonton" on them. However, according to the city of Edmonton, their firefighters had donated gear to Ukrainian soldiers recently, which explained the presence of the jackets.

5 Did CNN Remove 'Larry King Live' Episode Featuring Tara Reade's Mother from Google Play? In 2020, social media users claimed that CNN had pulled an episode of "Larry King Live" because his guest was the mother of Tara Reade, the woman who accused Joe Biden of assault. This one is a bit of a mystery, but one thing is certain: CNN isn't to blame for this. The episode indeed is missing from the "Larry King" listings on Google Play, but, according to a statement by CNN, the news channel doesn't have a distribution deal with Google Play, and the list of episodes was not sourced through CNN. How and why this episode is missing on Google remains a mystery!

6 Did Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Appear as Coronavirus 'Expert' on CNN Panel? In 2020, the internet went bananas over a CNN town hall ad featuring Greta Thunberg, the teen climate activist, amidst COVID-19 talks. Critics were up in arms, mistakenly slamming CNN for casting her as a "coronavirus expert." Yet, alongside Thunberg, other non-experts like MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and vaccine volunteer Neal Browning also shared their pandemic perspectives. Thunberg was there to chat about her UNICEF fundraising efforts, not to dispense medical advice. Anderson Cooper called the uproar a "surreal, absurd drama," highlighting the frenzy was more for clicks than genuine concern. So, no, Thunberg wasn't posing as an expert—just a passionate advocate doing her bit.

7 Did CNN Settle the Covington High Lawsuit for $275 Million? In a whirlwind of tweets, lawsuits, and viral videos, Nick Sandmann, the teen who became famous for a controversial encounter at the Lincoln Memorial in 2019, settled his $275 million defamation lawsuit with CNN. The settlement's full details remain a mystery, as both parties kept mum about it. So, while the news channel did settle out of court for its inaccurate reporting, the exact amount is unknown. Sandmann's legal cases continue with NBC, and The Washington Post is still in his sights.

8 Did CNN Mislabel Alabama as Mississippi on Hurricane Dorian Weather Map? In a "whoopsie-daisy" moment that had social media buzzing, CNN accidentally gave Alabama an identity crisis by labeling it as Mississippi on a weather map during their 2019 coverage of Hurricane Dorian. This blunder surfaced during the "Early Start" show, and yes, there's YouTube proof—well, there was until copyright police took it down. Meanwhile, viewers were left scratching their heads, especially since CNN had just finished schooling President Donald Trump on his own Alabama-Dorian mix-up. Talk about awkward timing! CNN, any thoughts? Maybe it's time for a geography refresher.

9 Was 'Empire' Actor Jussie Smollett Offered a Job at CNN? In February 2019, actor Jussie Smollett falsely claimed that he was a victim of a hate crime that he had actually orchestrated himself. Shortly afterward, internet rumors began buzzing that CNN was offering Smollett a job on its news team "after witnessing his skills at fabricating a story entirely out of thin air." However, the article that made this claim was actually posted on The Babylon Bee, a website known for its fake stories about current events.