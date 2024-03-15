10 9/11 Conspiracies that Still Persist Today

The 9/11 Commission Report bluntly stated that the nation wasn't ready for what happened on Sept. 11, 2001.

Witnessing what happened and the chaos that followed was beyond anyone's preparation. Nobody could've anticipated the horror of that day and the brave responders who rushed in to help.

It was a scene of unimaginable devastation. Sadly, the aftermath also gave rise to persistent conspiracy theories and rumors. Our fact-checkers have tirelessly debunked many of these falsehoods, striving to uphold truth in the face of tragedy.

1 Did a European Scientific Journal Conclude 9/11 Was a Controlled Demolition? Fact-Check Rating: False Europhysics News published a feature in its July-August 2016 issue arguing that the collapse of the World Trade Center buildings on 9/11 was better explained by controlled demolition rather than burning jet fuel. However, the article was speculative and not a peer-reviewed scientific study. Despite this, it was misrepresented by some websites as a scientific article from the European Scientific Journal. The authors, who have promoted 9/11 conspiracy theories, targeted the official conclusion of the National Institute of Standards and Technology investigation and relied on discredited claims. NIST reaffirmed its study, while EPN defended its publication as a means to stimulate discussion and announced plans to publish a counterarticle.

2 Did a WTC Leaseholder Buy Insurance Just Before 9/11? Fact-Check Rating: Mixture of True and False Several contemporary legends have circulated regarding people supposedly benefiting from prior knowledge of the 9/11 attacks. These stories involve claims of people calling in sick or making investments that appeared to be timed with the attacks. One such tale centers on Larry Silverstein, who acquired the lease for the World Trade Center just months before 9/11 and obtained insurance for these types of events. While he did go to court after the attacks to seek double the insurance payout, suggesting two separate events, there is no evidence to support the idea that he had foreknowledge of the attacks. The fact is, getting this type of insurance wasn't really unusual given the time. Silverstein was later awarded payment, but it was less than he initially sought.

3 Did Nostradamus Predict the 9/11 Attacks? Fact-Check Rating: False A supposed Nostradamus prophecy circulated online following the tragedy, stating that he'd predicted the tragedy. However, it was later revealed to be a fabrication, crafted by a student to illustrate the ease of creating vague prophecies. How ironic. Despite the debunking, people continue to search for mystic explanations, showing the deep-seated human need for certainty in uncertain times.

4 Was Mohammed Atta Released by Israel at the Insistence of the U.S.? Fact-Check Rating: False In 2001, a man named Mohammed Atta was identified as the mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks. Newspapers mistakenly linked him to an incident in 1986 that was similar in nature. However, it was later clarified that they were different people with the same name. The misinformation persisted, leading to questions about why the error occurred. Claims of Atta's release under the Oslo Agreement were debunked, and it was later paired with another false claim regarding Oliver North and Osama bin Laden.

5 Was the 9/11 Pentagon Attack Faked? Fact-Check Rating: False French author Thierry Meyssan popularized the theory that the Pentagon was not damaged by planes but rather was staged by the U.S. government. However, Meyssan failed to provide a plausible explanation for the extensive damage caused. This conspiracy theory gained traction in France and the U.S. despite lacking evidence. The damage to the Pentagon was significant, as the plane penetrated reinforced walls and caused destruction across several rings of the building. Eyewitnesses and photographs refute any claims made by Meyssan.

6 Was Donald Trump at Ground Zero Searching for Survivors 2 Days After 9/11? Fact-Check Rating: Unproven A meme claimed that Donald Trump aided in search-and-rescue efforts at Ground Zero after 9/11, but it used an image from a different event. Trump vaguely mentioned his involvement in interviews, but specific details to verify his claims were lacking. Officials from the New York City Fire Department and a 9/11 first responder stated they didn't witness Trump's alleged efforts. Additionally, Trump's organization was too small at the time to provide the number of workers he mentioned.

7 Did a Man Safely 'Surf' Down from the Upper Levels of the WTC on 9/11? Fact-Check Rating: Mixture of True and False The "building surfer" rumor emerged as a tale of hope and miraculous survival amidst the tragedy of 9/11. It depicted a man riding parts of the collapsing World Trade Towers to safety, symbolizing the resilience of humanity in the face of disaster. Despite lacking credible evidence, the rumor persisted, often attributing the feat to a firefighter. It's true that people survived after falling from the building, but they certainly didn't surf down.

8 Were UPS Uniforms Stolen by Terrorists? Fact-Check Rating: False In the aftermath of Sept. 11, concerns about further incidents were heightened. In February 2003, numerous security alerts about missing UPS uniforms circulated, sparking fears. Speculation arose from high bids for UPS uniforms on eBay, leading some to believe criminals were acquiring them for nefarious purposes. However, these fears were unfounded, as investigations revealed no evidence of missing uniforms or suspicious activities.

9 Did Daisy the Dog Rescue Hundreds of 9/11 Survivors? Fact-Check Rating: False The story circulating on the internet about a blind man named James Crane and his golden retriever Daisy rescuing almost a thousand people from the collapsing World Trade Center towers on 9/11 is entirely fictional. Despite claims of authenticity and references to news sources, such as The New York Times, no such incident occurred. While there were real instances of guide dogs helping people escape the towers, none of them involved rescuing multiple people.