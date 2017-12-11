CLAIM

A video shows a man demonstrating an invisibility cloak.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

A video purportedly showing a man demonstrating the abilities of his new invisibility cloak went viral in December 2017. Most English speaking internet users encountered this footage after it was shared on Facebook by “Shotded,” where it gained more than 22 million views within two days of its initial posting.

However, this video originally gained traction when it was posted to the Chinese social media site Weibo on 4 December 2017 by 陈士渠 (Chen Shiqu), an internet user who claimed to be the Deputy Director of Criminal Investigation Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security:

[Translation Via Google Translate] Quantum cloak is made of quantum stealth material into clothing, by reflecting the light waves around the wearer, can make people wearing such clothes to achieve “invisible” effect. This technology can be more used in the military, so soldiers like to wear “stealth military uniform”, but also can avoid night vision goggles. My question is criminals used stealth clothes police supposed to!?

The convincing video and the seemingly authoritative source led many to believe that this was an authentic invisibility cloak.

Although Chen Shiqu does appear to truly be the Deputy Director of the Criminal Investigation Bureau in China, this video does not appear on the official government web site (nor its Facebook page) and our search for a “quantum cloak” and “quantum steal material” yielded no results on the CIB web site. In short, the Criminal Investigation Bureau in China did not officially endorse this footage.

Furthermore, Chen Shiqu did not create this footage. YouTube user 瞭望亞太 (Looking Asia Pacific) posted this video on 3 December 2017, a day before the supposed Deputy Director of China’s Criminal Investigation Bureau’s post. And although they claimed that this material was “Made in China,” this YouTuber didn’t provide any information about where or when this video was taken or who developed this groundbreaking material:

【国产量子隐身衣】量子隐身衣是通过量子隐形材料制作成衣服，透过反射穿衣者身边的光波，可以使得穿着这种衣服的人达到“隐形”的效果。此技术更可用于军事上，让士兵像穿上“隐形军衣”，还可以避过夜视镜。 【Made in China Quantum Invisibility Clinics】 Quantum stealth clothing is made of quantum invisible materials into clothes, through the reflection of the light waves around the wearer, can make people wearing such clothes to achieve “invisible” effect. This technology can be more used in the military, so soldiers like to wear “stealth military uniform”, but also can avoid night vision goggles.

Despite these audacious claims, the actual footage contains several clues that this invisibility cloak is nothing more than the result of video editing. At the 38-second mark, for instance, the presenter accidentally touches a plant with his leg. This creates two visuals that conflict with how we’d expect a real invisibility cloak to work. First, we see the plant “double” as the real plant (which was knocked by the man’s leg) moves and the digital plant remains in place:

A few moments later this plant can be seen shaking. But as the invisibility cloak covers it up, it instantaneously becomes motionless again. The motion of the plant resumes once it is no longer hidden behind the invisibility cloak:

This indicates that this invisibility cloak is actually some sort of green screen. The filmmaker shot footage of the background and then projected that image onto the green sheet in order to make it appear as if the man disappeared behind an invisibility cloak. When the man touches the plant, however, the background footage and the invisibility footage no longer match up, which causes the odd visuals seen above.

Zhu Zhen Song, a producer for the Star Orange Quantum video production company, came to a similar conclusion. Song explained to the Shanghai Observer that this video was likely made with a blue or green cloth and a computer software program such as After Effect:

星橙量子视频制作公司的监制竺桢淞看完这段视频后向记者表示，这应该是用蓝色或绿色塑料布来拍摄，再通过后期抠像技术编辑而成的，有不少视频后期合成软件可以做出这样的效果，比如我们熟知的After Effect，以及Nuke和Fusion等软件。 竺桢淞解释了这段视频的大概制作原理。第一遍，先拍摄无人纯背景。第二遍，人物拿着蓝布再拍一遍。然后，用软件把蓝布部分抠除，把两次的视频合成，就出来了“隐形衣”这种效果。类似技术在电影上已经普遍使用，如各类科幻电影。 Star Orange Quantum video production company producer Zhu Zhen Song after watching this video to reporters that this should be shot with blue or green plastic cloth, and then edited by the late Keying technology, there are many video post-synthesis software You can make such an effect, such as the well-known After Effect, as well as Nuke and Fusion software. Zhu Zhen Song explained the principle of this video production. The first time, first shot unmanned pure background. The second time, the figure holding a blue cloth and then pat it again. Then, using software to pull part of the blue cloth, the two video synthesis, came out “invisible clothing” this effect. Similar technologies are commonly used in movies, such as various science fiction movies.

Another indication that this video was digitally edited can be spotted just after the 1 minute mark when the man’s fingers disappear despite being in front of the green screen:

