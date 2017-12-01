CLAIM

Sahar Tabar has undergone 50 physical surgeries to make her face resemble that of Angelina Jolie.

UNPROVEN

UNPROVEN

UNPROVEN

ORIGIN

A young Iranian woman was placed at the center of online controversy in November 2017 after several news outlets reported that she had had extreme plastic surgery in order to look like Angelina Jolie. Yet her alleged goal remains unproven, as does how much of her appearance in the photographs is really the result of cosmetic surgery.

The Belgian news site Sud Info reported that Sahar Tabar had undergone “50 plastic surgery operations in just a few months” and had lost 40 kilos (around 88 pounds) in an effort to physically resemble actress Angelina Jolie.

The story was quickly picked up by web sites in India, Saudi Arabia, and the U.S., among other countries. Although Sud Info listed Tabar as being 22 years old, other sites have reported that she is only 19.

While most reports on the subject relied on Tabar’s official Instagram account, which has amassed 447,000 followers, another Instagram account using Tabar’s name rebuffed the allegations that she had experienced as many as 50 surgeries in a 28 November post that stated:

Hello relatively dear followers, the picture that you’re scrutinizing, even though I didn’t like it, I kept it in … I must say I only had [indeterminate number of] surgery, not 50 surgeries, and foreign sites and channels were very biased in the way they talked about my photos. I thought these people are probably living in the 18th century and they haven’t seen or heard of technology or makeup and they are really surprised.

Tabar’s mention of technology and makeup suggested that her photographs might have been digitally altered and/or that she achieved the unusual look on display in online images in part through through the application of cosmetics or prosthetics. Tabar’s post also asserted that those who have criticized her were merely displaying “a show of jealousy and flames.”

Critics have maintained in comments posted to her social media accounts that Tabar is actually employing prosthetics in her photographs.

The many articles about Tabar now online do not contain any quote from a direct interview with her or a social media post from her in which she affirmed the number of surgeries she allegedly undertook, her purported dieting, or whether her actual motivation was to like the Academy Award-winning actress. A video posted by the British newspaper The Sun, for example, captures Tabar speaking Farsi, but our translation of that video found in contained no mention of Jolie.

Like other “viral” stories, the report on Tabar had spread without much in the way of sourcing, aided in part by her unique pictures. We cannot conclusively state whether she indeed used Jolie as a model, or to what extent (if any) she has submitted herself to cosmetic surgery.