Did Ukraine President Zelenskyy Sing ‘Endless Love’?

In March 2022, a video was widely circulated on social media that supposedly showed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife, Olena Zelenska, singing the song “Endless Love.”

This video (which can be viewed below) does not feature the first family of Ukraine. While the singer may bear some resemblance to the Ukrainian president, neither Zelenskyy nor his wife are featured in the footage.

This version of “Endless Love,” a duet originally sung by Diana Ross and Lionel Richie in 1981, is being performed by Alejandro Manzano, from the band Boyce Avenue, and Connie Talbot. This video was posted to the Boyce Avenue YouTube page on Feb. 20, 2022, with the caption: “Boyce Avenue and Connie Talbot’s acoustic cover of “Endless Love” by Lionel Richie ft. Diana Ross.”



While Zelenskky can’t be seen singing “Endless Love” with his wife in this video, he truly had a successful entertainment career before becoming president of Ukraine. Zelenskyy won Ukraine’s “Dancing with the Stars,” voiced Paddington in the Ukrainian versions of the films “Paddington” and “Paddington 2,” and starred in a satirical show called “Servant of the People” about a teacher who suddenly becomes president of Ukraine.

