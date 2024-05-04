Allied and Resistance Women Wore Red Lipstick Because Hitler Hated It?

Claim: Women in Allied countries during World War II wore red lipstick because Germany's Nazi Chancellor Adolf Hitler hated it. Rating: About this rating True

For years, posts on social media have claimed that in order to stand up to Nazi Germany during World War II, Allied and Resistance women wore red lipstick because it was a well-known fact, supposedly, that Chancellor Adolf Hitler hated it:

This claim appeared on Reddit, X and Instagram, to mention a few.

This is true. We found that this fact actually gave rise to enduring lipstick brands and colors.

In an interview on WNYC show The Takeaway, British journalist Madeleine Marsh, author of the book "Compacts and Cosmetics: Beauty from Victorian Times to the Present Day," said red lipstick went against Hitler's idea of the ideal woman:

"The Aryan ideal was a pure, un-scrubbed face. Visitors to Hitler's country retreat, lady visitors were actually given a little list of things they must not do: avoid excessive cosmetics, avoid red lipstick, and on no account ever are they to color their nails."

Red lipstick had been a symbol of defiance long before World War II. While red lips in ancient Egypt were the prerogative of the elite — Cleopatra famously wore red lip makeup — they soon were associated with women of ill repute (sex workers had to wear it by law in ancient Greece so as not to pass for "decent" ladies).

But red lips gained favor again when women began to fight for their rights in the early 20th century. Rachel Felder, an American journalist, dedicated a book to the cosmetic titled "Red Lipstick: An Ode to a Beauty Icon." In it, she recounts how, when the suffragettes in the New York City marched for their right to vote, they first stopped by the shop of Elizabeth Arden to pick up a tube of red lipstick. Arden, who had recently opened her shop, supported their cause, and handed them out for free. After this, suffragettes around the world began to wear red lipstick as well.

The lip color returned in fashion during World War II. As soon as women in Allied countries and in the resistance learned of Hitler's distaste for it, they adopted it as a show of resistance. In Britain, Felder says, the women were so intent on wearing red lipstick they would stain their lips with beet juice if they could not find or afford the tubes.

The Allied powers took note, and the U.S. Army commissioned new red lipstick for its female staff and troops. Victory Red appeared (which the company Bésame relaunched in 2016), and Elizabeth Arden's Montezuma Red even matched the red piping of the women's Marine uniform, as shown in this advertisement for the lipstick in Vogue on April 15, 1944. The U.S. Army thought it would project resolve, showing women were joining the fight, and boost morale.

This history shows that makeup isn't just a frivolous pursuit, but that it can shape the culture, even affecting the course of war.