Is a Woman Suing Gorilla Glue After She Put It in Her Hair?

A woman is seeking medical help and suing the manufacturer after she sprayed Gorilla Glue in her hair.

Why no rating on this article? This topic is trending among reader queries but has not yet been rated by Snopes for reasons we’ll outline below.



In early February 2021, Louisiana resident Tessica Brown posted a video to her profile on the social media platform TikTok in which she stated that she put Gorilla Glue in her hair to hold the style after running out of Got2Be Glued spray, her regular styling product:

Brown said that as the result of putting the glue on her hair, it’s been frozen solid for a month, despite many attempts to get it out with no success. In other pictures and videos, Brown said she went to the emergency room at St. Bernard’s Parish Hospital in Chalmette, Louisiana, seeking medical help with the glue.

A representative from Brown’s talent management told Snopes in an email that Brown is home from the hospital, but the glue remains fixed in her hair.

Gina Rodriguez, Brown’s talent manager, told Snopes in an emailed statement, “She is flying out to Los Angeles this week to meet with Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng. He will be removing the glue.”

Although there have been reports that Brown may sue Gorilla Glue as a result of her experience, her talent management company said at this time it wouldn’t comment on any potential legal actions she may take. We will update this story if there are any legal developments.

In a statement posted to the company’s official Facebook page, Gorilla Glue said the product was “not indicated for use on hair” because once applied, it is “considered permanent.” It said that the can containing the spray adhesive used by Brown has a caution label warning against swallowing the glue or getting it in one’s eyes or on one’s skin or clothing.

The company added that the glue “is used for craft, home, auto or office projects to mount things to surfaces such as paper, cardboard, wood, laminate and fabric.”

Brown’s videos about her plight have gone viral. Her original video was viewed more than 21 million times on TikTok alone. She launched a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign for her medical expenses.

We are still trying to independently verify the details of this story. A representative for St. Bernard’s Parish Hospital told us in an email that she couldn’t confirm that Brown was treated at St. Bernard’s because of patient privacy laws. We reached out to Dr. Obeng’s office asking for confirmation that he will be treating Brown. We will update this story when more information becomes available.