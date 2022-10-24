Scam Email: ‘You Have Been Selected’ for ‘Who’s Who in America’

Claim An unsolicited email from a suspicious address not associated with the publisher Marquis Who’s Who says “you have been selected” to be included in the annual publication, “Who’s Who in America.”

In late October 2022, we looked into an email scam that claimed to the recipient, “You Have Been Selected,” and said the purported selection was for the person to be included in the annual publication, “Who’s Who in America.” Readers are advised to not click any links in this or any other similar messages, as it did not come from Marquis Who’s Who, the publisher of “Who’s Who in America.”

Sorry, You Haven’t Been Selected

One example of the scam that we reviewed showed the suspicious email address “info_iytDUQfx4l@loykffthgo.linenight.com via pbpfzhxa.spiritmuch.com.” This was not an email address that was associated with the publisher.

The top of the email message said, “Join today’s achievers in Who’s Who!” The rest of the message was one giant image of text, which can sometimes be a red flag that an email is a scam. The text in the image said, “This letter serves to inform you that you being considered for inclusion in the next edition of ‘Who’s Who in America!'”

This email was created by scammers. Marquis Who’s Who, the publisher for “Who’s Who in America,” had nothing to do with the scam.

The email was signed at the bottom as supposedly coming from Marquis Who’s Who. A button read, “Accept this honor. Click here.” However, again, this was a scam. Marquis Who’s Who had no part in the scam.

It’s a Phishing Scam

We ran the main link in the email through IP Quality Score’s malicious URL scanner. The results of the scan said that the email led to malware, and that the link was confirmed to be a phishing URL.

We reached out to Marquis Who’s Who to notify it of the scam. We also asked what, if any, email addresses they use to send notices to recipients. This story will be updated if we receive details.

The History of Marquis Who’s Who

The Marquis Who’s Who website says the publication’s history goes back to the 19th century:

Established in 1898, Marquis Who’s Who promptly began publishing biographical data in 1899. Since then, Marquis has remained the standard for reliable and comprehensive biographical data. Each year, we strive to continue the tradition established by company founder, Albert Nelson Marquis, more than 120 years ago with the first publication of Who’s Who in America. The family of Marquis Who’s Who publications presents unmatched coverage of the lives of today’s leaders and achievers from the United States and around the world, and from every significant field of endeavor. Librarians, students, researchers, corporate executives, journalists, personnel recruiters, and many others rely on Marquis Who’s Who every day for in-depth biographical information they can use with confidence.