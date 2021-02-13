Is Walgreens ‘Closing Forever in 2021’?
An internet ad lured readers with a misleading headline.
- Published 13 February 2021
Claim
Rating
Origin
In early February 2021, a misleading advertisement circulated online that appeared to suggest that pharmacy chain Walgreens was “closing forever” in 2021:
But when clicked on, the ad lead to a page that didn’t actually report that Walgreen was “closing forever in 2021”:
Over the past year or so, Walgreens has been in a serious process of downsizing their company. It seems as though online pharmaceutical competition has hit them hard recently, and they just can’t compete with the big dogs any longer. In 2019, they confirmed that they would begin the process of shutting down 200 of its stores in the United States, and that is still ongoing today. This is still a blow to those who will see their local store closed down.
It’s true that Walgreens closed 200 stores in the U.S. in 2019. As of August 2020, Walgreens had 9,021 stores operating in the U.S.