Minnesota Vikings' Stadium Going Meat-Free?

Claim: In September 2024, U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, will be switching to plant-based meat and dairy-free alternatives. Rating: About this rating False

On April 12, 2024, X (formerly Twitter) account @NFCNorthNewss posted a claim that the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota — home of the Minnesota Vikings — would be switching to plant-based meat and dairy-free options for ice cream, cheese and condiments by September 2024. "Minnesota would be the first NFL team to have a completely vegan stadium," it read.

The post received more than 3.9 million views, as of this writing. "I'll never go there then," a top comment read.

The claim made its way to Facebook, where it received more than 17,000 reactions on one NFL parody account and was hailed as a "huge win for kindness!" on another account.

In sum, because there was no evidence cited and no publicly available reputable information confirming this claim, we have rated it "False."

The bio of X account @NFCNorthNewss (which originally posted the claim) does not explicitly label itself as satire but says: "Don't believe everything you see on the internet people."

The original post did not attribute the claim to any reputable source. If this claim were true, the official social media accounts of U.S. Bank Stadium would have posted such an announcement.

We reached out to U.S. Bank Stadium for independent confirmation and will update the story if a response is received.

The X account has previously made false posts: In March 2024, it claimed that Detroit's Ford Field was closed because of a "partially eaten corpse being found in the facilities water filtration system." There was no evidence of this cited, and Ford Field was not closed at the time.