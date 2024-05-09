Video Shows Paranormal Activity in Room 209 at Wingate Hotel in Illinois?

Claim: Security camera footage from a Wingate Hotel in Illinois captured a screaming ghost leaving room 209. Rating: About this rating Fake

On March 13, 2024, a TikTok user named @scareplanet posted a video purporting to show paranormal activity involving a screaming ghost leaving a hotel room.

TikTok user @sloowmoee previously posted the video in 2021, telling more than 5 million viewers to "Google 'Wingate Hotel Illinois 209.'" YouTube user Jimmynut22 also shared a longer version of the video in 2012. That clip has since received more than 13 million views.

Users indicating in the comments they found the clip to be spooky will be happy to learn a filmmaker made the video for entertainment purposes. In this story, we'll take a look at a few clues leading us to this conclusion.

First Clue: YouTube Description

According to the Jimmynut22's YouTube video's description, hotel security gave him the purported ghost clip.

"This video was submitted to us by the hotel security manager who was standing watch on September 14, 2003, at a WINGATE HOTEL in Illinois," the description read. "His voice can be heard in the background of the recording."

In the video, a man only identified as John – a purported employee of an Illinois Wingate Hotel – leaves an elevator on the second floor. He walks to room 209, where he hears screaming coming from inside. A hotel security manager communicates over a walkie-talkie. After John opens the door, a figure appears to leave the room.

The video shows various security camera angles. Elevators, stairwells, a large indoor swimming pool, a hotel entrance, and hallways all appear in the clip.

Several moments in the video indicated it was fake. However, one final clue confirmed the clip was nothing more than an entertaining and promotional film created all in good fun.

Second Clue: HD Technology in 2003

If a Wingate Hotel in Illinois in 2003 truly served as the location for the recording, the hotel certainly had many expensive high definition cameras for the time period. Widescreen, high definition video was far from the norm at the time. For example, five years later in 2008, only 23 percent of U.S. households owned at least one HDTV.

Further, the average cost for a night's stay in a Wingate Hotel in Illinois is not in the category of expensive lodging. It would be highly unlikely such an inexpensive hotel would have invested in such pricey, state-of-the-art technology.

Third Clue: Tripod in the Elevator

At the 0:13 mark in the video, a camera inside the elevator shakes more than expected for a mounted security camera. This possibly indicated the use of a tall tripod.

Further, the supposed security footage showed quite a bit of color and grain effects, likely for added drama.

Fourth Clue: Two Security Staffers

The video indicates John – the man who inspects room 209 in the video – was part of the hotel's security staff. The description of the video also said a hotel security manager was speaking with him over a walkie-talkie.

As noted before, the average price of a Wingate Hotel stay in the state of Illinois is not on the expensive side. It would be highly unlikely that a modestly-priced hotel would have two security employees on the clock at the same time.

Fifth Clue: The Indoor Swimming Pool

A large indoor swimming pool is visible in the video at the 0:12 mark. Its ceiling appears to be around two floors in height, with windows to the second floor visible on the wall. It's perhaps likely someone pointed a camera on a tripod out of one of these windows to give the effect of a birds-eye security camera look.

The indoor swimming pool as seen in the YouTube video. (Courtesy: Jimmynut22/YouTube)

We researched Wingate Hotels in Illinois and found that this kind of large indoor pool didn't appear consistent with any current properties.

For example, a search for the company's hotels in the state only showed much smaller swimming pools without a tall ceiling:

An indoor swimming pool at a Wingate Hotel in Illinois.

Sixth Clue: Turner Clay

The Anomalies Research Society blog appeared to have identified the YouTube user who posted the video. According to the website, Jimmynut22 is a filmmaker named Turner Clay. According to IMDb, Clay has experience in a number of filmmaking roles, including visual effects.

A screenshot posted by the blog showed Jimmynut22 saying "my name is Turner Clay." However, that comment has disappeared.

On the same YouTube channel, Jimmynut22, or Turner Clay, also promoted a series of films called "The Blackwell Ghost."

'The Blackwell Ghost'

"The Blackwell Ghost" film series from Clay is available on Amazon Prime Video.

At the end of the film, the credits show a special thanks to "John & Jimmynut22 (Ghost Screaming In Haunted Hotel)."

This indicated that Turner Clay provided the acting and voice work for the Wingate Hotel video.

One bit of trivia added to the film on Prime Video said: "The hat Clay wears in his plan has appeared in another one of his 'found' footage films." This appeared to reference the hat worn by John in the hotel video.

Another trivia line read: "Turner Clay also played John, the security guard from the popular Screaming [Wingate] Hotel guest in 209 hoax paranormal video on YouTube. He references at the beginning. (not sure how he talks to himself ;) )."

At the 4:19 mark in "The Blackwell Ghost," Clay purportedly talks on the phone with John. Clay says: "I actually saw the video organically." This, of course, is inconsistent with the fact that Jimmynut22 is Turner Clay and was the original poster of the video purportedly shot at a Wingate Hotel in Illinois.

All five films in "The Blackwell Ghost" film series are available to be streamed in high definition. Fans of Clay's movies enthusiastically received the fifth installment in the franchise, as seen on his Facebook page.