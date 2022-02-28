Does Ukrainian Road Sign Read ‘Go F*ck Yourself Back to Russia’?

A photograph shows a sign in Ukraine that reads: "Go fuck yourself," "Go fuck yourself again" and "Go fuck yourself back to Russia."

Ukraine has altered or removed road signs in order to confuse Russian soldiers. When Ukravtodor, the State Agency of Automobile Roads of Ukraine, promoted this effort, they included an image of a digitally altered sign reading "Go f**k yourself", "Go f**k yourself again" and "Go f**k yourself back in Russia."

In February 2022, amidst Russia’s an unprovoked invasion on Ukraine, a photograph started to circulate on social media that supposedly showed one of Ukraine’s defense strategies — altering road signs with obscenities:

The words on this sign can be translated to “Go fuck yourself,” “Go fuck yourself again” and “Go fuck yourself back to Russia.”

While this is not a genuine photograph or a road sign in Ukraine (the lettering has been digitally altered), it did originate with an official Ukrainian government entity that was relaying a genuine message to the people of Ukraine (and Russia).

On Feb. 26, 2022, Ukravtodor, the State Agency of Automobile Roads of Ukraine, posted this image on social media along with a message urging Ukrainians to take down or alter road signs in order to confuse Russian troops:

This post reads (translated via Facebook):

“!! ️URGENT

Dismantling road signs on all roads of the country. Priority #1 – indicators, names of settlements. Collected signs are handed over to local authorities and roadmen.

The enemy has a pathetic connection, they don’t orientate the area. Lets help them go straight to hell.

Ukravtodor calls on all road organizations, territorial communities, local authorities to immediately start dismantling road signs nearby.

DONT YOU FUCK AROUND

Videos and photographs have emerged that supposedly show Ukrainians altering or removing road signs. So while this is a genuine strategy to fight back against Russia’s invasion, the viral image was shared online to promote this strategy but does not show a genuine altered sign with obscenities.

