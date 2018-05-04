CLAIM

Images show a number of mutant sharks with two heads.

Mostly False

RATING

Mostly False

WHAT'S TRUE

Researches have found two-headed shark embryos in various parts of the world.

WHAT'S FALSE

Images of adult two-headed great white sharks are fake.

ORIGIN

In November 2016, National Geographic published an article about how marine biologists had encountered a number of two-headed shark embryos over the years. When this news was aggregated and regurgitated by clickbait blogs, it was shared with images of terrifying, fully-grown double-headed sharks:

A second image purportedly showing a two-headed shark was shared in the body of the article:

Neither of these depictions are genuine.

The first image was created by manipulating a photograph of a one-headed shark:

The second image was taken from a campy horror movie that was titled aptly (if not particularly imaginatively) 2-Headed Shark Attack. The 2012 movie starred Carmen Electra and Brooke Hogan, and was not an accurate portrayal of marine life. The movie’s monster can be glimpsed at the 48-second mark of the following video (but be prepared for major campiness and tiny bikinis):

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Before anyone asks if it’s true that sequels were made for this movie called 3-Headed Shark Attack, 4-Headed Shark Attack, 5-Headed Shark Attack, and 6-Headed Shark Attack, yes, that’s true:

This is also a digital creation, not a genuine picture of a shark with six heads.