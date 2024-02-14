No, Tucker Carlson Didn't Vow To Kill Himself If the Chiefs Won the Super Bowl

Claim: In late January 2024, Tucker Carlson vowed to kill himself if the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl. Rating: About this rating Originated as Satire

After the Kansas City Chiefs' Feb. 11, 2024 Super Bowl victory, a claim often presented in meme form went viral: that right-wing pundit Tucker Carlson had said he'd kill himself if that was the outcome of the game:

There was no evidence that Tucker ever expressed this sentiment. The claim appears to have originated from a Jan. 25, 2024 post on X (formerly Twitter) reporting that Tucker Carlson had vowed that "if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl and validate the attention Taylor Swift is getting for going to their games," he would kill himself:

This account, The Halfway Post, describes its output as satirical. "I don't report the facts, I improve them," its biography states.

In late January 2024, several right-wing media personalities had suggested that the relationship between Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift was part of a "sprawling psychological operations plot staged by the NFL and Democratic Party to deliver the 2024 presidential election to President Joe Biden," as CNN characterized the conspiracy theory.

Because the claim attributed to Carlson originated from a satirical source, Snopes rates it "Originated as Satire."