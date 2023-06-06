Fact Check

Did Trump Wish DeSantis 'Happy Pride Month' in Post with Homophobic Slur?

The post allegedly came from the former president's social media platform Truth Social.

Alex Kasprak

Published Jun 5, 2023

(Twitter)
Image Via Twitter
Claim:
On the social platform Truth Social, former U.S. President Donald Trump posted "Happy PRIDE MONTH to the 'Governor' of Florida, Ron DeFAGGOT."
Rating:
False
False

About this rating

In early June 2023, tweets claimed to show a post from former U.S. President Donald Trump's account on the Trump-owned social media network Truth Social, wishing Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a "Happy Pride Month" and referring to him by a homophobic slur as a nickname. Both men are running as Republicans for president in 2024.

But Trump never made this statement, and it was never posted on Truth Social. At the time of this reporting, the only Google result for the text contained in this post is to iFunny, a website that collects and archives internet memes. 

The post does not presently appear on Trump's profile, nor does it appear in any archived format. For these reasons, we rate this claim as "False."

By Alex Kasprak

Alex Kasprak is an investigative journalist and science writer reporting on scientific misinformation, online fraud, and financial crime.

