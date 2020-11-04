RUMOR ALERT: Trump Was Not Declared Winner of Pennsylvania

U.S. Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020. Read our live post-election fact-checking. Review our coverage from Election Day itself. Browse our coverage of candidates and the issues. Check your state’s vote-by-mail rules and regulations. Send us tips when you see misinformation online. And just keep fact-checking.

In the afternoon of Nov. 4, 2020, several high-profile people connected to U.S. President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, including Trump’s son Eric Trump, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and the Team Trump Twitter account, took to social media to declare victory in the hotly contested state of Pennsylvania:

At the time these messages were posted, no credible news outlets had reported a winner in Pennsylvania. Shortly after these messages were posted, Twitter added a warning label to inform viewers that “official sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted.”

As of this writing, approximately 30 minutes after these messages were posted, ballots were still being counted in Pennsylvania. According to the Associated Press, Trump was leading in the state with about 84% of the ballots counted:

Although Trump is currently leading in Pennsylvania, The New York Times reports that the majority of ballots remaining to count are mail-in ballots, which have so far favored Biden. Election officials in the state said that they expected to have most votes counted by Friday, Nov. 6.

It is certainly possible that Trump will be named the victor of Pennsylvania, but as of this writing, the race has not been called. The above-displayed tweets from Eric Trump, McEnany, and the Team Trump Twitter account were premature.