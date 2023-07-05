Did Trump Post an Image Depicting Him as a Leader in the Revolutionary War?

Claim: On July 4, 2023, former President Donald Trump posted an image depicting himself as a military leader in the Revolutionary War. Rating: About this rating True

On July 4, 2023, claims began to spread on social media platforms that former U.S. President Donald Trump had posted an image depicting himself as a military leader in the Revolutionary War.

"President Trump," a Twitter user posted on July 4, 2023. "Truth Trigger Alert," Attached to the post was an image that claimed to show Trump in a colonial uniform, surrounded by soldiers holding weapons.

We found other posts about the claim on Twitter, including one tweet from an account that belonged to actress Mia Farrow.

We also found posts about the claim on other social media platforms, including Reddit , TikTok , and Facebook .

We found the claim was true. Trump posted the image to his Truth Social account on July 4, 2023.

Reputable publications like The Independent and The Huffington Post also reported that the image had been shared from Trump's Truth Social account.