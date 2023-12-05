Fact Check

Did Trump Share Post with Article Saying, 'Trump Dictatorship Is Increasingly Inevitable'?

Trump continues to post daily on Truth Social, the social media platform he founded in 2021.

David Emery

Published Dec 5, 2023

Claim:
Former U.S. President Donald Trump shared a post advocating his reelection on Truth Social that linked to a Washington Post article headlined, "A Trump dictatorship is increasingly inevitable. We should stop pretending."
Rating:
True
True

On Dec. 4, 2023, the X account Republicans Against Trump, among others, reported that former U.S. President Donald Trump had posted a link on Truth Social to a Washington Post op-ed headlined, "A Trump dictatorship is increasingly inevitable. We should stop pretending."

It is true that on Dec. 4, Trump "ReTruthed" (as reposting is called on the Truth Social social platform) a post by @MillsforFlorida, the official account of U.S. Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., advocating Trump's reelection and prominently linking to the aforementioned Post opinion article about an "increasingly inevitable" Trump dictatorship:

Trump shared a post linking to an article about an &quot;inevitable&quot; Trump dictatorship. (@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social)  

In a nutshell, the op-ed article argues that if Trump were reelected in 2024, the odds are "pretty good" that his presidency would turn into a dictatorship. We will not attempt to assess that argument here.

Was Trump aware he was sharing content claiming his presidency would likely turn into a dictatorship? Snopes has reached out to Trump's presidential campaign for comment and will update this article if/when we learn more.

Snopes previously fact-checked a meme claiming Trump said Hitler's "Mein Kampf" had a "profound effect" on him.

