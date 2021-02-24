Did Trump Wish Tiger Woods a ‘Speedy Recovery’?

After Tiger Woods’ car crash in February 2021, former U.S. President Donald Trump released a statement through a spokesperson that said, “Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion!”

Golfing legend Tiger Woods was in a serious car crash on Feb. 23, 2021, in Los Angeles County and was transported to a hospital where, at the time of this writing, he was in surgery for “multiple leg injuries.”

U.S. President Donald Trump, who was kicked off Twitter back in January after being accused of inciting riots in the U.S. Capitol, released a statement from the Twitter account of his senior advisor Jason Miller.

Miller, who appeared to be in regular contact with the former president and has relayed his sentiments before for the media, tweeted:

Statement from Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America: “Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion!” — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) February 23, 2021

Some reacted to this tweet by noting how Trump was using Miller’s account as a proxy for releasing his statements:

Ex-President Trump tweets by proxy get-well message for Tiger Woods https://t.co/ZZ79pveftH — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) February 23, 2021

In 2019, Trump awarded Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom.