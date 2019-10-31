Did New York Reprimand Trump Family for ‘Stealing from a Children’s Cancer Charity’?

In late October 2019, we received multiple inquiries from readers about the accuracy of social media posts that claimed members of the family of U.S. President Donald Trump had been barred from operating charities in New York state, after they were found to have “stolen” from a children’s cancer non-profit.

The running of Trump family-related businesses and charities has been the subject of intense scrutiny, and even legal action, for several years. However, some of the allegations got a new lease on life in October 2019 after widespread sharing of one tweet, which read:

“Never Forget. The Trump family was disallowed from operating ANY charity in the State of New York because they stole from a kids cancer charity. A kids cancer charity. A kids cancer charity.”

Were Trump family members banned from running charities in New York?

In June 2018, then-New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood sued the president, his son Eric and daughter, Ivanka, along with the Donald J. Trump Foundation charity. Underwood wrote that:

“For more than a decade, the Donald J. Trump Foundation has operated in persistent violation of state and federal law governing New York State charities. This pattern of illegal conduct by the Foundation and its board members includes improper and extensive political activity, repeated and willful self-dealing transactions, and failure to follow basic fiduciary obligations or to implement even elementary corporate formalities required by law.”

As a result, Underwood asked the New York State Supreme Court to “dissolve the Foundation for its persistently illegal conduct, enjoin its board members from future service as a director of any not-for-profit authorized by New York law, to obtain restitution and penalties, and to direct the Foundation to cooperate with the Attorney General in the lawful distribution of its remaining assets to qualified charitable entities.”

Specifically, the attorney general asked the court to bar the president from running any New York-based charities for 10 years, and the other directors for one year.

In December 2018, the attorney general and the defendants reached an agreement to dissolve the Trump Foundation and distribute its assets to a list of agreed charities. However, that agreement did not include Underwood’s request that President Trump, along with Eric and Ivanka, be barred from operating a New York-based non-profit organization in the future, for varying periods of time.

In January 2019, Letitia James took over as New York attorney general and continued the state’s case against the Trumps, but as of October 2019, the New York State Supreme Court had not made any final orders regarding the requested non-profit bans.

Therefore, it is not true to say, as the viral social media posts did, that “the Trump family was disallowed from operating any charity in the state of New York.” The state’s attorney general is requesting such an outcome, but it has not yet been granted, and might not be. If those facts change, we will update this fact check accordingly.

Did Trump family members steal from a children’s cancer charity?

The allegations involving members of the Trump family and a children’s cancer charity are separate from the New York lawsuit against the Trump Foundation that seeks to bar some of the family from running charities in that state.

Amato’s viral tweet inappropriately conflated the two sets of allegations by claiming that the charity ban (which has been requested by the New York attorney general, but not yet granted by the court) was the result of Trump family members “stealing” from a children’s charity.

Investigations by both the Associated Press in 2016 and Forbes in 2017 found that the Eric Trump Foundation had misled donors and mismanaged funds, funneling money into Trump-owned businesses or other charities linked to the Trump empire.

The Associated Press, for example, wrote that:

“A charity operated by one of Donald Trump’s sons flouts philanthropic standards by financially benefiting charities connected to the Trump family and members of the charity’s board, an Associated Press investigation shows. The AP found that Eric Trump has exaggerated the size of his foundation and the donations it receives. At the same time, the charity’s payments for services or donations to other groups repeatedly went to one of Donald Trump’s private golf clubs and to charities linked to the Trumps by corporate, family or philanthropic relationships …”

Among other claims, the Associated Press alleged that:

— The Eric Trump Foundation failed to report multiple conflicts of interest by supposedly independent board members who work for The Trump Organization or Eric Trump’s winery, as required by the IRS. — Based on its revenue and giving, the Eric Trump Foundation is a small-to-medium-sized charity. Eric Trump has repeatedly overstated its size. In 2015, for example, he said his group was “one of the largest foundations anywhere in the country, anywhere in the world.” Told of the claim, Associate Dean Patrick Rooney at Indiana University’s Center on Philanthropy said, “That’s just silly.” — Though public charity boards are supposed to represent the public, Eric Trump has loaded his board with friends, relatives and Trump employees. They include two Trump company executives who served as senior presidential campaign aides: former Westchester golf club manager Dan Scavino and special Trump counsel Michael D. Cohen. The charity’s executive director, Paige Scardigli, was a close college friend of Eric Trump at Georgetown University.

The 2017 Forbes article, which was included in Amato’s widely shared tweet as a source, made similar claims about the operations of the Eric Trump Foundation. Those allegations haven’t been tested in court and have not resulted in any legal action or prosecution.

It should also be noted that nobody involved is accused of “stealing,” as such, with that word being understood in the conventional sense of meaning theft or embezzlement of funds. What is alleged is that the foundation engaged in misleading practices and that it inappropriately used donated funds to pay Trump businesses — practices that could be regarded as “self-dealing,” rather than theft or embezzlement.

In June 2018, a spokesperson for then-New York Attorney General Underwood told the Associated Press that her office had opened an investigation looking specifically at the affairs of the Eric Trump Foundation and St. Jude’s Research Hospital. We asked the office of Underwood’s successor what the status of that investigation was in October 2019, but we did not receive a response.