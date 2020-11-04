Did Trump Warn Against Recounts in Battleground States in 2012?

On Nov. 4, 2020, as votes were still being counted in the U.S. presidential election, the campaign for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump said it would request a recount of ballots in Wisconsin after the state was called for Trump’s opponent, Democrat Joe Biden.

In 2016, Wisconsin flipped in favor of Trump, but in 2020, the state flipped back to the Democrats and went to Biden by an estimated 20,000-ballot margin.

Citing the Twitter meme known as “there’s always a tweet,” meaning that at some point in his history of tweets, Trump has made a statement contradicting his current position on an issue, author Molly Jong Fast dug one up from 2012.

Dated Nov. 3, 2012, Trump, then a private citizen, aired his opinion that no recounts of ballots in battleground states should be done because then-President Barack Obama would “steal” the election:

There is literally always a tweet. pic.twitter.com/nXrjGKZshR — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) November 4, 2020

Obama, who was the incumbent, won the 2012 election handily, taking 332 electoral college votes and totaling 62,611,250 votes. His challenger, Mitt Romney, totaled 206 electoral college votes and won 59,134,475 votes.

It’s true that Trump had tweeted against recounts at that time. Here’s his original tweet: