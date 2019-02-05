A popular meme appearing in January 2019 presented a series of statements attributed to U.S. President Donald Trump on the topic of abortion. The meme, with its judicious use of quotation marks, accurately reflected excerpts of Trump’s videotaped remarks to be shown in conjunction with the 18 January 2018 March for Life:

However, these excerpts were presented out of order and in one case repeated the same section of text twice, reflecting a certain amount of artistic license. Presented below are Trump’s full remarks, with the relevant sections highlighted and numbered to reflect the four excerpts, and their order, as presented in the meme:

I am very proud to welcome tens of thousands of families, students, and people of all faiths and backgrounds to our nation’s capital for the 46th annual March For Life. This is a movement founded on love and grounded in the nobility and dignity of every human life. When we look into the eyes of a newborn child, we see the beauty and the human soul and the majesty of God’s creation (4).

We know that every life has meaning and that (4) every life is worth protecting (3, 4), As president, I will always defend the first right in our Declaration of Independence — the right to life. During my first week in office, I reinstated the Mexico City Policy. We have taken bold action to protect the religious freedoms for doctors, nurses, and charities like the Little Sisters Of The Poor We issued a new proposal to prohibit Title Ten taxpayer funding from going to any clinic that performs abortions.

We are supporting the loving choice of adoption and foster care, including through the support of faith-based adoption services. And I am supporting the U.S. Senate’s effort to make permanent the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits taxpayer funding for abortion in spending bills. Today I have signed a letter to Congress to make clear that if they send any legislation to my desk that weakens the protection of human life, I will issue a veto. (1)

And we have the support to uphold those vetoes. Every child is a sacred gift from God (2). As this year’s March For Life theme says, each person is unique from Day One. That is a very important phrase. Unique from Day One. And so true. I want to thank Americans who traveled all across the country to march for life, and I especially want to thank so many young people who give us hope for the future.

Together we will work to save the lives of unborn children, so they have a chance to live and to love, to thrive and to dream, and to bless our nation and reach their full and glorious potential. Thank you. God bless you and your families, and God bless America.