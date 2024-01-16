Fact Check

Did Trump Claim on Truth Social that He Marched with MLK?

"I marched with King and he didn't mind that I was white," the purported post read. "I have a hole [sic] lot of black friends."

Jordan Liles

Published Jan 15, 2024

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media at one of his properties, 40 Wall Street, following closing arguments at his civil fraud trial on Jan. 11, 2024 in New York City. The former president, who is currently the front runner for the Republican nomination, attended the closing arguments for the trial which will now go to the judge for the penalty phase in which New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $370 million in damages and to prohibit Trump from doing business in the state. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Image Via Spencer Platt/Getty Images
A screenshot authentically shows a Truth Social post in which former U.S. President Donald Trump wrote, "Unlike Martin Luther King, Crooked Joe Biden and Deranged Jack Smith are persecuting me just because I put America first. I marched with King and he didn't mind that I was white. I have a hole [sic] lot of black friends."
Fake
Fake

On Jan. 15, 2024 – the date of the year's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday – Snopes logged both searches and reader emails from users who asked if was true that former U.S. President Donald Trump had posted to his Truth Social account that he once "marched with King."

Earlier on the same day, a user on X shared a purported screenshot of the Trump post, which read as follows: "Unlike Martin Luther King, Crooked Joe Biden and Deranged Jack Smith are persecuting me just because I put America first. I marched with King and he didn't mind that I was white. I have a hole [sic] lot of black friends."

A supposed screenshot of a purported post from former US President Donald Trump claimed that he once marched with MLK Jr.

An Instagram user shared the same image of the supposed post:

A supposed screenshot of a purported post from former US President Donald Trump claimed that he once marched with MLK Jr.

However, this was not a real post from Trump's Truth Social account. No such post appeared on his feed. Had the Republican frontrunner for the 2024 presidential election made such a claim, it would have been widely reported on by multiple prominent news organizations. We found no such news coverage.

Trump was 21 years old when King was shot and killed by James Earl Ray on April 4, 1968. We found no record that he ever marched or claimed that he marched alongside King during the civil rights movement.

On Jan. 16, 2017 – MLK Jr. Day during that calendar year – Trump met and was photographed with King's eldest son, Martin Luther King III, at Trump Tower in New York.

While we have yet to determine who created the fake post. It's possible that it may simply have been created by a user in control of a parody account. This article will be updated if we uncover any further details about the origins of the fake image.

