Did Detroit Record More Votes Than Eligible Voters in 2020?

Voting in the 2020 U.S. Election may be over, but the misinformation keeps on ticking. Never stop fact-checking. Follow our post-election coverage Never stop fact-checking. Follow our post-election coverage here

One of the many election fraud claims made by President Donald Trump in a desperate attempt to deny the results of the election he lost to Democratic challenger Joe Biden in 2020 was that he (Trump) won the state of Michigan (which he actually lost to Biden by 150,000 votes) — but voter fraud in the state was rampant, as supposedly evidenced by the city of Detroit’s recording a number of voters greater than the number of eligible voters living in that city:

“This election was rigged,” Trump told a group of Republican legislators from Pennsylvania by phone on [Nov 25]. “This election has to be turned around. We won all these swing states by a lot.” “You look at the things that happened in Detroit,” he went on. “You have more votes than you have voters … think of it, more votes than you had voters.”

In Detroit, there are FAR MORE VOTES THAN PEOPLE. Nothing can be done to cure that giant scam. I win Michigan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

As with many similar Trump claims about election fraud, this one was easily disproved by simply referencing the relevant statistics. According to the City of Detroit’s website, that area was home to 504,714 registered voters in 2020, of whom 250,138 (i.e., just less than half) cast ballots in that year’s general election:

Furthermore, none of these voting statistics is inconsistent with the U.S. Census Bureau’s population estimates for Detroit.

As other reports noted, Trump appeared to be misunderstanding the concept of “out-of-balance” precincts, which had little to no effect on the outcome of the presidential race in Michigan: