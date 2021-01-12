Was ‘TRUMP’ Carved into a Florida Manatee’s Back?

In mid-January 2021, Florida wildlife officials announced that they were investigating the illegal mutilation of a threatened Florida manatee after it was discovered that the word “Trump” was carved into the mammal’s back.

The incident was first reported by the Citrus County Chronicle, a newspaper in Crystal River, Florida, on Jan. 11, 2021. It subsequently received worldwide coverage and went viral when media personality Exavier Pope shared a video of the mutilation on Twitter.

“The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is investigating the harassment of a manatee…reported to federal authorities over the weekend discovered w/ words "Trump" scraped in its back …discovered in Blue Hole on the Homosassa River” (via @CitrusChronicle )

The disfigured manatee was discovered in North Florida’s Homosassa River on Jan. 10, 2021, with “serious scarring in the form of the president’s name.”

Manatees in the Sunshine State belong to the West Indian species, scientific name Trichechus manatus latirostris. The large, seagrass-grazing mammals are found throughout the Caribbean Basin, from the southeast U.S. to northeastern South America. With a range-wide population of at least 13,000 — about half of which are in Florida — the so-called sea cows are threatened, meaning that they are likely to become endangered within the foreseeable future.

“West Indian manatees are essential members of the ecosystems in which they inhabit and are protected under the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act,” said Aurelia Skipwith, Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, in a statement emailed statement to Snopes.

Due to their threatened status, these slow-moving vegetarians are protected under the U.S. Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972, the U.S. Endangered Species Act of 1973, and the Florida Manatee Sanctuary Act of 1978. It is illegal to interfere with manatees under Florida state and federal laws, including harassing, harming, wounding, or annoying the sea cows. And those convicted of violating federal-protection laws could face fines up to $100,000 and up to one year in jail, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation (FWC).

“It’s heartbreaking that this manatee was subjected to this vile, criminal act,” said Jaclyn Lopez, Florida director at the Center for Biological Diversity, in a news release. “It’s clear that whoever harmed this defenseless, gentle giant is capable of doing grave violence and needs to be apprehended immediately.”

It is unknown when the carving occurred or the political affiliation of those involved, but the Center offered an award of $5,000 for any information leading to the conviction of the perpetrator. Anyone with information may call the FWC hotline at 888-404-3922. Additionally, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service can be reached by phone on its tips hotline at 844-397-8477 or by email at fws_tips@fws.gov.