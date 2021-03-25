Does a Video Show a Trump Burger Restaurant in Texas?

In March 2021, a popular TikTok video appeared to promote a Texas burger joint with a novel, albeit potentially divisive, theme — former U.S. President Donald Trump. It’s not clear when the footage was recorded but the @twotexaschicas account published the video on March 19.

It shows two women arriving at the restaurant, waiting for their food, and eating a Trump-themed burger. The short video also contains footage of the outside of the Trump Burger restaurant and shots of the table layout inside. It can be watched in full here.

The footage was authentic and showed a real restaurant called Trump Burger in Bellville, Texas, about 60 miles west of Houston in Austin County. Several photographs posted on the Trump Burger Facebook page match the appearance of the restaurant in the TikTok video, demonstrating that they are one and the same establishment.

Photographs posted to Yelp and Tripadvisor provide further corroboration that the location shown in the video is indeed the restaurant located at 233 S. Front St. in Bellville.