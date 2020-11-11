Did Trump Accuse Sen. Ted Cruz of Fraud in 2016?

Voting in the 2020 U.S. Election may be over, but the misinformation keeps on ticking. Never stop fact-checking. Follow our post-election coverage Never stop fact-checking. Follow our post-election coverage here

In November 2020, as U.S. President Donald Trump levied false accusations of voter fraud after losing the 2020 presidential election to President-elect Joe Biden, an image supposedly showing an old tweet in which Trump accused Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of fraud started to recirculate on social media:

This is a genuine tweet that was sent by Trump in 2016.

In another tweet posted that same day, Trump wrote: “Ted Cruz didn’t win Iowa, he stole it. That is why all of the polls were so wrong and why he got far more votes than anticipated. Bad!”

Trump’s grievance in 2016 was based on some confusion regarding another GOP candidate, Ben Carson. In the days before the election, CNN reported that Carson would be returning home to Florida to “take a breath” from campaign activities. This was misinterpreted by some, including Cruz, that Carson was dropping out of the race.

Politico reported at the time: