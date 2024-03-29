Real Pic of Travis Kelce Wearing 'Trump Won' Shirt?

Claim: An image authentically depicts Travis Kelce wearing a shirt that read "Trump Won." Rating: About this rating Fake

On March 28, 2024, X (formerly Twitter) user @PapiTrumpo posted an image (archived here) in which Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce apparently sported a shirt that read "Trump Won." The post received more than 1 million views and 22,000 likes, as of this writing.

"Travis's version of being passive-aggressive with his girlfriend," wrote one commenter, referencing 14-time Grammy Award-winning artist Taylor Swift — seen with Kelce in the photo — who endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

(Image via X account @PapiTrumpo)

The image was doctored to appear as though the shirt read "Trump Won." A community note attached to the post pointed to the source of the original photo (in which Kelce wore a blank white shirt) in Elle magazine (archived here).

(Image via Ella magazine)

The photo was taken while the two were vacationing in the Bahamas, and the photo was described in the article as follows:

Swift and Kelce were photographed holding hands while getting onto a boat in photos taken on March 20 and published this afternoon. Style-wise, Swift paired a pink cropped camisole with white shorts and a Polo Ralph Lauren baseball cap. Kelce wore his blue swimming trunks with a white T-shirt.

The account that posted the false image, @PapiTumpo, mentions in its bio that it posts "a little bit of parody…" We've previously reported on similarly doctored images from the account; one, posted in February 2024, was a video depicting Swift carrying a sign that read: "Trump Won, Democrats Cheated."

Kelce has not publicly endorsed any presidential candidate, although Trump did mention Kelce in a Truth Social post on Feb. 11, 2024: "I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can't stand me!"