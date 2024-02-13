Fact Check

Did Travis Kelce Post Expletive About Trump on X?

The Kansas City Chiefs football player allegedly criticized the former president's comments on NATO.

Nur Ibrahim

Published Feb 13, 2024

(Erik Drost/Wikimedia Commons)
Image Via Erik Drost/Wikimedia Commons
Claim:
In February 2024, Travis Kelce posted on X, "How about this: I'll keep playing American football and Donald Trump can keep sucking Russian d***."
Rating:
Labeled Satire
Labeled Satire

About this rating

On Feb. 12, 2024, a screenshot claimed to show a post from Travis Kelce's official X account that said, "How about this: I'll keep playing American football and Donald Trump can keep sucking Russian d***." The screenshotted post was an apparent response to former U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting that he had once threatened to encourage Russia to attack "delinquent" NATO allies. 

Shared by X account @FaithRubPol, the screenshot had the caption, "Travis Kelce SLAMS Trump over his NATO comments."


(Screenshot via X)

The above screenshot is fake and was shared by an account that describes itself as satirical in nature. As such, we rate it as "Labeled Satire."

The X account @FaithRubPol's description states: "Most of the images we share are parodies." The screenshot also has the label "Parody by Back Rub."

We also found no evidence on Kelce's official account that he ever made such a statement. Furthermore, the account handle in the screenshot does not belong to Kelce. Kelce's real X account is @tkelce, while the screenshot shows the handle @tkelpe.

During a campaign rally on Feb. 10, 2024, Trump generated controversy when he said he would "encourage" Russia to attack "delinquent" NATO member states. He suggested he would not abide by the alliance's collective-defense clause — which states that if an ally is attacked it is considered an attack on all members — if that ally was not meeting defense spending obligations.

He cited a conversation from his time as president with an unnamed world leader:

One of the presidents of a big country stood up and said, "Well, sir, if we don't pay and we're attacked by Russia, will you protect us?" I said, "You didn't pay, you're delinquent?" He said, "Yes, let's say that happened." "No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You gotta pay. You gotta pay your bills."

In sum, the above post is satirical in nature and completely fake. 

By Nur Ibrahim

Nur Nasreen Ibrahim is a reporter with experience working in television, international news coverage, fact checking, and creative writing.