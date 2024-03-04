RECALL: Trader Joe's Chicken Soup Dumplings Pulled for Containing Hard Plastic

The grocery chain Trader Joe's announced that it was recalling more than 61,000 pounds of its popular steamed chicken soup dumplings, according to credible news sources such as the The Associated Press. On March 2, 2024, the company released a statement announcing that its chicken soup dumplings packaged with the best-by date "03.07.25" and lot code C1-1 or C1-2 might contain bits of hard plastic.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the dumplings may be contaminated by plastic from a "permanent marker pen." The offending packages were produced in California on Dec. 7, 2023, and were shipped to Trader Joe's stores across the nation.

The statement from FSIS explained that the contamination was reported by consumers who found bits of plastic in their dumplings, and that the organization was "concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers." Trader Joe's is offering a full refund for the recalled packages and is urging consumers to check their freezers to ensure their dumplings are safe.

Over the past year, the chicken soup dumplings from Trader Joe's have occasionally gone viral for their pure deliciousness, leaving many fans a bit anxious about the recall. We were able to categorize people's reactions on TikTok into three categories:

" Just the chicken? I only get the pork ones," one commenter wrote. (Yes, just the chicken ones. The pork ones are fine.)

" i do not have the box anymore as i ate them this week 😭," a different commenter wrote. (We are hopeful that anyone who ate the contaminated dumplings identified the plastic before swallowing the dumpling.)

" The emotional stability I get from these is worth a little sharpie and plastic," a third commenter wrote. (We cannot in good faith support this approach.)

