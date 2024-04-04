Nobody In This Bosnian Town Has Ever Gotten Divorced?

Claim: With a population of 30,000 people, the Bosnian town Široki-Brijeg has never documented a divorce in its entire history. Rating: About this rating False

In the southeastern European nation of Bosnia-Herzegovina, nestled within the picturesque landscapes of the Balkan Peninsula, lies the town of Široki-Brijeg, a place veiled in an extraordinary tale of marital bliss. With a population of nearly 30,000 people, this town is said to boast a unique distinction — according to its "collective memory," it has never witnessed a single divorce among its married populace.

Multiple blog and social media posts over the years have described Široki-Brijeg as a town that has never experienced a divorce due to its predominantly Roman Catholic population within a nation that is predominantly Muslim (one of few ethnically Muslim nations in Europe). We examined whether the claim of a divorce-free town in Bosnia is true, or if the chatter is nothing more than a false rumor.

Široki-Brijeg is an approximately 30-minute drive northwest of Mostar, one of Bosnia-Herzegovina's prominent cities. Ethnic Croatians overwhelmingly comprise the town's population, constituting 99.8% of residents, as reported by a census conducted in 2022. Such demographics align the town's religious affiliation more closely with neighboring Croatia, where Catholicism prevails, than with predominantly Eastern Orthodox Serbia to the east.

While the National Catholic Register noted Široki-Brijeg remained divorce free as of 2021, Balkan news outlet Dnevno challenged that assertion in January 2024 when it published an article with the translated title, "The priest said that there are no divorces in Široki-Brijeg, and then a reversal: 'This is the real truth.'" Per a translated version of the story:

Dnevno.ba checked the figures at the Registry Office in Široki Brijeg and found out that in 2023 there were 163 marriages and 18 divorces. Five more divorces were registered on the side, and in that office they explain how divorces are registered on the side when one of the two spouses is from Široki Brijeg, and the divorce took place in another municipality or city. In Široki Brijeg, about 11 percent of all marriages end in divorce. The figures are still much better than at the European level, but it is far from zero.