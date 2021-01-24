Did Sen. Tom Cotton Falsely Claim to be an ‘Army Ranger in Afghanistan and Iraq’?

On Jan. 23, 2021, Salon published an expose accusing Sen. Tom Cotton of overstating his military experience during past political campaigns. Cotton is, indeed, a military veteran with combat experience in Iraq and Afghanistan, but he was not an Army Ranger when he served there. Cotton did complete a two-month Army Ranger training program, allowing him to be termed “Ranger qualified” and put a Ranger “tab” on his uniform.

Such a training program, however, is not the same as being an actual Army Ranger, a term associated with an elite set of troops “traditionally reserved for soldiers who served with the 75th Ranger Regiment based out of Fort Benning, Georgia,” according to Military Times. Glenn Kessler, The Washington Post fact-checker, wrote about the difference between the two in a July 2020 article:

Simply put, there’s the Ranger School, and there’s the Ranger Regiment, a Special Operations unit. Anyone in the military can attend the Ranger School, whether or not they served in the Ranger Regiment. The Ranger School is an intense 62-day small-unit tactics course for dismounted infantry that only about 40 percent manage to complete. If a soldier makes it through the course, he or she earns the right to wear a uniform “tab” — a small cloth arch — that reads “Ranger.”

In response to the Salon article, a Cotton spokesperson told Business Insider that “To be clear, as he’s stated many times, Senator Cotton graduated from Ranger School, earned the Ranger Tab, and served a combat tour with the 101st Airborne, not the 75th Ranger Regiment.”

Several examples provided by Salon and others on social media, however, make it clear that Cotton has, at times, suggested that he served as an Army Ranger while in Iraq and Afghanistan. Even if you are sympathetic to the argument that it’s a matter of opinion whether graduates of Ranger school can call themselves Rangers, it would be factually indefensible for him to suggest he served as a Ranger during his tours of duty.

Indeed, Cotton has explicitly made such a claim on more than one occasion. As Salon reported, Cotton told the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record in February 2012 that his “experience as a U.S. Army Ranger in Iraq and Afghanistan and my experience in business will put me in very good condition.” As highlighted on Twitter, Cotton made a similar claim in a 2014 ad for his Senate campaign, saying “I made tough decisions as an Army Ranger in Iraq.”

In a 2014 campaign ad produced by Tom Cotton for Senate, Cotton claimed he “made tough decisions as an Army Ranger in Iraq.” @cmclymer pic.twitter.com/0uTIkCHVv1 — Jeff Nichols (@backwards_river) January 23, 2021

While there are examples provided by Salon or elsewhere in which Cotton does not explicitly make the argument that he served as a Ranger during his tours of duty, the ones that do make that claim are undisputedly false, as Cotton never served in Iraq or Afghanistan with the 75th Ranger Regiment. Because Cotton nevertheless implied or asserted that he did, the accusation he misstated his military history is “True.”