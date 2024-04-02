'Titanic'-Themed Free-Fall Water Ride Coming to Disney World?

On March 30, 2024, Mouse Trap News published an article (archived here) claiming that a new water ride — based on the 1997 movie "Titanic," starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio — would be opening at Walt Disney World.

The claim also made its way to the TikTok account for Mouse Trap News (archived here), where it garnered more than 2.3 million views and 136,800 likes, as of this writing. "I think I've seen this film before and I didn't like the ending…" one user commented.

The original article began:

A Titanic Free Fall Water Ride is Coming to Disney World A Titanic freefall water ride is officially coming to Disney World. This new ride will have a drop where the vehicle isn't attached to any track. It will be one of the most thrilling rides at Disney World, almost as thrilling as the roller coaster that jumps the track, which we reported on here. Because Disney owns the rights to the Titanic, this makes it the perfect theme for the ride.

However, the claim that a "Titanic"-themed ride was coming to Disney World was entirely fabricated. Mouse Trap News describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Mouse Trap News is the world's best satire site. We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun.

The footage used by Mouse Trap News was from Danish company VIKING Norsafe, which broke a world record in 2015 for highest staffed free-fall drop from 40 meters.

Mouse Trap News was only partially correct in saying that Disney owns the rights to the "Titanic" — the rights to the film were co-owned in 2024 by Paramount Pictures and 20th Century Fox, which Disney acquired in 2019.

We've previously debunked other claims originating from Mouse Trap News, such as that Disney was allowing open carry of firearms or that Disney was eliminating all lines from its rides.

