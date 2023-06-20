Was the Missing Titanic Submersible Using Satellites from Elon Musk’s Company?

Claim: OceanGate, the company behind the submersible that went missing in June 2023 on a Titanic wreckage exploration, relied on Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites to provide communications during the expedition. Rating: About this rating True Context Starlink is a subsidiary of SpaceX, which Elon Musk runs. However, we do not know how much Starlink is responsible for the loss of contact with the submersible, nor the reasons behind that loss of contact.

On June 18, 2023, the submersible Titan was exploring the wreckage of the Titanic when it lost contact with the chartered research ship it was part of. Search-and-rescue operations soon were underway in the North Atlantic Ocean to bring up the five-person sub, who were facing the loss of oxygen and crushing pressure in the depths of the ocean, as of this writing.

When news broke of the failed communications, a number of news reports and posts claimed that the missing submersible was relying on Elon Musk's Starlink satellites for its communications.

The claim is true. OceanGate, the company that operates the submersible, tweeted right before the expedition that it was relying on Starlink: "Without any cell towers in the middle of the ocean, we are relying on @Starlink to provide the communications we require throughout this year's 2023 Titanic Expedition."

In another tweet the company thanked Starlink for "the internet connection we need to make our Titanic dive operations a success."

Starlink in turn quote tweeted OceanGate, saying, "Internet from space supporting Titanic dive expedition."

Starlink, which develops satellite technology, is a subsidiary of SpaceX, a satellite and spacecraft company that Musk founded and runs. According to Starlink's website, "SpaceX is leveraging its experience in building rockets and spacecraft to deploy the world's most advanced broadband internet system."

While Starlink and OceanGate do appear to be working together, it is currently unknown if Starlink's satellites and equipment had any role in the communications failure of the submersible. We reached out to SpaceX and OceanGate to learn more details about the communications failure and what Starlink was doing to support the rescue efforts.

A spokesperson with OceanGate did not confirm or deny the company's relationship with Starlink, saying he was only able to share the following statement:

OceanGate can confirm that CEO Stockton Rush is aboard the submersible as a member of the crew. For some time, we have been unable to establish communications with one of our submersible exploration vehicles which is currently visiting the wreck site of the Titanic. Our entire focus is on the wellbeing of the crew and every step possible is being taken to bring the five crew members back safely. We are deeply grateful for the urgent and extensive assistance we are receiving from multiple government agencies and deep-sea companies as we seek to reestablish contact with the submersible. We pray for the safe return of the crew and passengers, and we will provide updates as they are available.

While OceanGate's official Twitter account confirmed that the company did rely on Starlink for communications, it was unknown the extent to which Starlink was responsible for the communications failure. We rate this claim as "True" and will update this post once we get more information.

