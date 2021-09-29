SCAM ALERT: Texas Roadhouse Vouchers on Facebook

In September 2021, Texas Roadhouse offered customers a "free voucher" if they liked, shared, or commented on a Facebook promotion.

In late September 2021, Snopes readers asked us to examine the facts surrounding a widely-shared but suspicious-looking Facebook promotion that promised users free Texas Roadhouse vouchers in return for them sharing and commenting on the post.

One version of the scam consisted of several photos of what appeared to be Texas Roadhouse steak dishes, as well as a picture of staff attending a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new restaurant, along with the following text:

I’m Gerald L.Morgan, CEO of texas roadhouses. I know times have been tough so to help everyone out I have a special surprise for everyone who shares&comments then. Every person who does this by Sep 29th can get a voucher. Each voucher can be used at any texas roadhouses restaurant to get a meal for two with drinks!

A second version of the scam invited users to like, share or comment on the post, before clicking on a link and “entering” or “registering” [safe link] for the voucher:

Users who clicked on one of those links were directed to various dubious websites (we have archived or made screenshots of these links, so they are safe to click on) where they were instructed to “claim” their prize or “register.” Clicking on those links, in turn, brought users to a variety of entirely unrelated websites offering various dubious promotions and gift card offers of their own.

Snopes discovered that at least 13 separate Facebook profiles ran various versions of the Texas Roadhouse scam, in the final days of September 2021, with all of them using the blatantly inauthentic profile name “Texas Roadhouse’s.”

The actual Texas Roadhouse chain addressed the scam in a Sept. 28 Facebook post, writing: