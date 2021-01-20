Is Tesla Hiring Someone to Handle Complaints Tweeted at Elon Musk?

A job listing posted by Tesla in January 2021 described the specialist role as having to “address social media escalations … directed at the CEO,” who at the time of this writing was Elon Musk.

The job announcement was Tweeted out by writer Jay Boller on Jan. 19, 2021, and was covered by tech publication Engadget. At the time of this writing, Musk was the co-founder and CEO and product architect of Tesla, Inc., and his Twitter account had a following of 42.6 million people.

Tesla is hiring a full-time position to handle people talking shit about @elonmusk online pic.twitter.com/AeCeskwwuj — Jay Boller (@jaymboller) January 19, 2021

A search for the full-time, remote position of “energy customer support specialist” on the company’s website showed that the position was listed on Dec. 17, 2020.

“The role of a specialist is to resolve or escalate complaints through appropriate channels and address social media escalations directed at the CEO with critical thinking,” read the job posting shared to the Tesla website. The position also came with benefits including health care and a 401(k)-contribution plan, among others, but the pay was not listed. The job did not appear to be filled at the time of publication.

The listing came after Tesla dissolved its U.S. media relations team in October 2020, reported by Reuters at the time. According to the publication, the main channel to promote new features and products is through Musk’s Twitter account.