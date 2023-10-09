Fact Check

Does Video Show 'Hamas Terrorist' with 'Kidnapped Jewish Baby Girl' in Gaza?

The video went viral in October 2023 following Hamas' surprise attack against Israel in which hundreds of civilians were abducted or killed.

Alex Kasprak

Published Oct 9, 2023

(Twitter)
Image Via Twitter
Claim:
A Tiktok video shows a 'Hamas terrorist' making fun of a kidnapped Jewish girl following Hamas' surprise attack on Israel in October 2023.
Rating:
Miscaptioned
Miscaptioned

About this rating

Context

The video was published on Sept. 8, 2023, predating the conflict it was being tied to on social media. While the caption does read "lost girl," there's no evidence the man was a Hamas terrorist, or that the girl was either Jewish or kidnapped.

Following a surprise attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, that saw hundreds of Israeli citizens abducted or murdered, social media platforms were inundated with disturbing videos alleging to show the horror of what was now a full-fledged war between Hamas and Israel. One such video, shared with identical text by multiple, high-follower accounts, claimed to show a "Hamas terrorist with kidnapped Jewish baby girl in Gaza." 

The hashtags associated with the video, and social media users' response to them, indicated that the virality of the video stemmed from an implicit claim that the video portrayed events related to the Israel-Hamas war that began in October 2023. Such an assertion was impossible, as the video was uploaded to TikTok by user "izzeddin_masama" on Sept. 8, 2023 — a full month earlier.

There was nothing in the video to suggest the man in it was in Gaza, was a terrorist, or was affiliated with Hamas. Also, there's nothing in the video to suggest the girl had been kidnapped, was Jewish, or was anything but simply lost. By the time of this reporting, the user who originally uploaded the video, izzeddin_masama, deleted the account. 

Because the video predated the events in which it was tied to, Snopes has rated the video "Miscaptioned."

Sources

https://www.tiktok.com/@izzeddin_masama/video/7276523193580391682. 8 Sept. 2023, https://archive.ph/lIgpD.

Parker, Claire, et al. “Israel ‘at War’ after Unprecedented Assault by Hamas Militants from Gaza.” Washington Post, 7 Oct. 2023. www.washingtonpost.com, https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2023/10/07/israel-gaza-hamas-attack-palestinians/.

By Alex Kasprak

Alex Kasprak is an investigative journalist and science writer reporting on scientific misinformation, online fraud, and financial crime.

Article Tags

Israel-Hamas War