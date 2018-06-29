CLAIM

Dogs can suffer chemical burns from chewing on tennis balls.

Unproven

RATING

ORIGIN

A Houston-based dog rescue group’s warning to Facebook followers was amplified exponentially via social media after posting photographs of what it said were injuries to four dogs caused by exposure to a particular tennis ball brand.

The post from the Humane Animal Rescue Project, which was shared more than 190,000 times:

Symptoms are swollen tongue, white ulcerations, heavy drooling, difficulty in drinking , eating or breathing. Several of the dogs required IV’s because of the pain caused while drinking and eating.

Several vets have described the ulcers as ‘chemical burns’.

The balls here were purchased at Costco.

But similar balls are sold at many retailers.

The shelter’s founder, Alfred Restivo, did not respond to our request for comment. But he told People magazine that the incidents described in post date back to February 2018, when Sydney, a 6-year-old border collie, developed a heavily-swollen tongue.

Three more dogs, Restivo said, were later found with similar issues. He did not, however, say how much time had passed between those three cases and the date of the shelter’s Facebook post.

“It’s from the balls just being in their mouth and them licking them,” he said. “It doesn’t even have to be chewing.” His account was corroborated by one veterinarian, Tim Gaffrey, who diagnosed Sydney with “mouth ulcers” on top of the swelling.

“That combination of symptoms, it looks like a dog that had oral contact with an irritating substance. Another way of saying that is chemical burns,” Gaffrey said. Head Penn Racquet Sports, the maker of Penn tennis balls, told us in a statement:

We have looked diligently into this situation and have confirmed that nothing has changed with the manufacturing process of Penn Championship tennis balls. We have not previously heard reports of this nature. Head USA stands behind the quality of Penn tennis balls, which are the ball of choice for the world’s best tennis players. Penn tennis balls are produced to meet the exacting specifications of the US Tennis Association, the International Tennis Federation and other governing bodies of the sport. Tennis balls are made for tennis; they are not marketed or sold as pet toys, but we want to assure our customers that no toxic materials are added to our tennis balls, and we would never knowingly market a product that harms animals or humans.

The shelter’s claim, however, came as news to other medical experts; the American Veterinary Medical Association’s president-elect, John de Jong, told People that he had never heard of dogs suffering these sorts of issues related to tennis balls. Similarly, veterinarian Marty Becker — a board member for the American Humane Association — told us:

Tennis balls are wonderful for playing a brisk game of fetch with your dog, but they’re not chew toys. While I have never seen an instance of chemical burns to a dog’s mouth or tongue from exposure to a tennis ball, they do pose some risks dog owners need to be aware of.

Specifically, he said, tennis balls can compress in a dog’s throat and then cut off their airways when they return to full size. He added, “Some dogs will rip the ball to pieces and then swallow them, creating a potentially life-threatening intestinal blockage. It’s not necessary to give up fetch. Just be sure to put the ball away after every game.”