Did Ted Cruz Say Trump ‘Has a Consistent Pattern of Inciting Violence’?

In February 2021, as former President Donald Trump stood trial for impeachment before the U.S. Senate on a charge of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, a video started to circulate on social media that supposedly showed Sen. Ted Cruz, one of Trump’s staunchest defenders, saying Trump had a history of inciting violence:

Cruz says in this video: “I’m very troubled by this. Donald Trump now has a consistent pattern of inciting violence. Of Donald and his henchmen pushing for violence.”

This is a genuine video of Cruz saying that Trump has shown a pattern of inciting violence.

The video was taken during the 2016 presidential campaign. At the time, Cruz was a presidential candidate and was campaigning for the Republican party’s nomination against Trump.

This video shows an interview between Cruz and radio host Glenn Beck from April 2016. According to CBS News, Cruz and Beck were discussing Trump ally Roger Stone’s threat to release the names and hotel room numbers at the GOP convention of Republican delegates who wanted to switch their votes from Trump to Cruz. This interview also followed reports that some of Trump’s supporters had made death threats to GOP officials.

CBS News reported:

Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz significantly escalated his attacks against Donald Trump on Wednesday, portraying the billionaire as a spoiled thug running an incompetent campaign. “Donald needs to stop threatening the voters. He needs to stop threatening the delegates. He is not a mobster,” Cruz told Glenn Beck during a radio interview. The interview came after Trump supporters allegedly made death threats against the Colorado GOP chairman following Cruz’s victory there and Trump ally Roger Stone’s insistence that he will release the names and hotel room info of anti-Trump delegates at the Republican convention.

A copy of this radio interview is available on Cruz’ YouTube page. His full comments can be heard starting around the 6:30 mark:

And here’s a fuller transcription of Cruz’ remarks: