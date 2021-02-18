RUMOR ALERT: Did Ted Cruz Fly to Cancun During Texas Energy Crisis?

On Feb. 17, 2021, amid a winter storm crisis in Texas, that state's U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz took a trip to Cancun, Mexico.

Why no rating on this article? This is a trending topic but has not yet been rated by Snopes for reasons we’ll outline below.



On Feb. 17, 2021, after arctic temperatures wreaked havoc on Texas’ electricity system, leaving more than 3 million residents without power, Snopes became aware of reports accusing U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of fleeing his home state for a vacation in Cancun, Mexico.

Citing anonymous sources, reputable news organizations including The Associated Press (AP) corroborated the reports: that Cruz and his family indeed flew to Mexico.

But until one or more official sources address the speculation publicly with their name attached to their comments, or Cruz responds to questions regarding his whereabouts (he has not answered any media requests as of this writing), we cannot authoritatively deem the claim true.

A key piece of evidence to potentially support the rumor: multiple news stories reported the senator’s staff contacted the Houston Police Department to tell officers he would be traveling through Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport on Feb. 17.

“They reached out to us, let us know that he was going to be arriving and could we assist, so upon his arrival to the Houston airport we monitored his movements,” a police department spokesperson told NBC.

The viral rumor stemmed from several photos, including one displayed in the tweet below, showing a man supposedly at the Houston airport wearing a facial mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 that seemingly matched a mask the senator wore during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump the previous week (see the feature image on this report).

It was unclear whether Twitter user @Juan_Gomez18 took the photo in the tweet, which was posted at 8:57 p.m. (EST) on Feb. 17, or whether someone else sent it to the account.

San Antonio ABC affiliate KSAT reported United flight UA1020 departed from Houston for Cancun at 4:44 p.m. — 34 minutes after the time shown on the display screen in the photo.

Roughly 3.5 hours after @Juan_Gomez18’s tweet, David Schuster, a former MSNBC journalist, reported on the social media site that Cruz and his family indeed flew to a resort in Cancun, though he did not elaborate on how he came to that conclusion or provide evidence that Snopes could independently verify.

Around the same time as Schusters’ tweet, Keith Edwards, a former adviser to Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, posted more photos that he framed as evidence of Cruz on the plane to Cancun and that he said witnesses sent him via Twitter’s direct messaging system.

Citing an unnamed person with “direct knowledge” of Cruz’ whereabouts, AP reported the morning of Feb. 18:

The high-profile Republican lawmaker went with his family for a long-planned trip to Cancun and was expected to return immediately, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share private conversations.

Additionally, a CNN reporter said she heard from an unnamed “airline industry source,” confirming the rumor true.

Around the same time, Fox News published a headline, “Ted Cruz flew to Cancun with his family amid power crisis in Texas: source” with a story that cited an anonymous Republican source.

“The photos speak for themselves,” the source said in the report, seemingly in reference to the pictures circulating on social media that we have not yet confirmed as authentic photographs of Cruz. The tweet below was authored by Fox News reporter, Chad Pergram.

Snopes must obtain additional information to independently verify the comments by the unnamed sources. It was unclear whether the media outlets cited the same person or multiple people.

We reached out to Cruz’s office to determine the validity of the pictures and whether he indeed traveled to Mexico after plunging temperatures in Texas caused the energy crisis, and, if so, for his response to critics accusing him of abandoning the state. No one returned our request for answers, but we will update this report when or if someone does.

The senator’s office also has not responded to requests from other media outlets, including Fox News, The Associated Press, and Business Insider.

At the time of this report, the Senate was in recess following Trump’s impeachment trial. Cruz, who regularly uses Twitter to comment on American and Texas politics, was last active on the site the evening of Feb. 17, sharing the below-displayed post by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott regarding the state’s electricity problems. We found no information regarding his travels on his accounts.

Until an official source goes on the record declaring the rumors true, or we hear from Cruz’s office either via a public statement or direct response to our questions, we cannot authoritatively rate this claim with a traditional Snopes rating.

If we receive more information, we will update this post.

Have more information on this topic? Send us a tip.