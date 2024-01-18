Fact Check

Did Taylor Swift Wear a 'Nope Not Again,' Anti-Trump T-Shirt in 2024?

Here's what we learned about a photo of the 12-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist that was being shared online in January 2024.

Jordan Liles

Published Jan 18, 2024

Taylor Swift attends the 2019 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Taylor Swift attends the 2019 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
A picture shows Taylor Swift posing in a T-shirt that shows a cartoonish drawing of former U.S. President Donald Trump's hair and red tie, and reads, "Nope Not Again."
Fake
In January 2024, users on X shared a picture of 12-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift that purportedly showed her wearing a T-shirt with the words, "Nope Not Again." The T-shirt included a cartoonish drawing of former U.S. President Donald Trump's hair and signature red tie.

With the photo being shared when it was, the implication was that Swift was wearing the T-shirt to publicly display her opposition to Trump's reelection efforts.

However, the photo was fake. It was being used to bring in sales of the T-shirt on the dubious website taylorswiftshirt.store. The same website also featured a cap and mug with a similar design.

A picture shared online claimed that Taylor Swift had worn an anti-Trump shirt with Donald Trump's hair and red tie that read nope not again.

The picture of Swift's face came from a photo that was originally captured at the Time 100 Gala at Lincoln Center in New York on April 23, 2019. It was credited to Taylor Hill with FilmMagic and is available on the Getty Images website. Another view from the same red carpet showed that she had worn a dress to the gala, not a T-shirt.

Aside from the T-shirt, Swift truly had in the past expressed her own views in opposition to the politics of Trump and U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee – who are both Republicans – in the 2020 documentary "Miss Americana" and on her Instagram account.

