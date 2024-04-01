Fact Check

Taylor Swift Releasing 'Taylor's Version' of Self-Titled Debut Album?

The 2006 album would be the fifth to be re-recorded by the pop star.

Nick Hardinges

Published April 1, 2024

The self-titled album was initially released in 2006. (X account @Ziggier_)
The self-titled album was initially released in 2006. (Image Via X account @Ziggier_)
Taylor Swift announced in early April 2024 she was releasing a re-recorded "Taylor's Version" of her debut album, "Taylor Swift," in September 2024.
Labeled Satire
On April 1, 2024, X (formerly Twitter) account @Ziggier_ published a post claiming Taylor Swift was releasing a re-recorded "Taylor's Version" of her debut album, "Taylor Swift," on Sept. 13, 2024.

The pop star had already re-recorded four of her previous albums following a 2019 dispute with her former record label, Big Machine Records; its founder, Scott Borchetta; and its new owner, Scooter Braun, regarding the masters of her back catalog. The 2006 self-titled album would have been the fifth release of its kind.

Iterations of the claim appeared elsewhere on X, TikTok and in multiple Facebook posts.

However, the post was not meant to be taken seriously. The @Ziggier_ account admitted to changing its profile picture and name to Pop Base for April Fools' Day in order to imitate a pop culture and entertainment news company of the same name.

The account also admitted it posted the rumor to be "mean."

A similar claim, using the same alleged Sept. 13 release date, also was made about the pop star's sixth album, "Reputation," on April Fools' Day 2024.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.

 

