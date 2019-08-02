Did Tampered-With Conditioner Cause a Wisconsin Woman to Lose Her Hair?

In late summer 2019, multiple news reports claimed that a Wisconsin woman had endured a frightening encounter with a supermarket product tamperer who, the articles said, had added hair remover to a bottle of conditioner, causing the woman’s hair to fall out.

On Aug. 1, the website Distractify published an article with the headline, “Woman Loses Hair After Buying Tampered-With Conditioner That Was Mixed With Nair,” which reported that:

“Taffy Jo Trimm [sic] and her daughter Ashley Rose recently bought this bottle of Pantene from a Walmart in New Richmond, Wisconsin. In a now-viral Facebook post, Taffy explains that the bottle must have been tampered with. Someone must have mixed in Nair or some other hair removal product with the conditioner because, when Taffy’s daughter Ashley used the conditioner, her hair started falling out. In clumps. How horrifying is that?

“‘Attention New Richmond Wisconsin Walmart shoppers,’ Taffy’s Facebook post reads, “be aware of shampoo and conditioner you buy there as my daughter Ashley Rose bought some two days ago and someone mixed Nair in her conditioner bottle!!!! As I speak she is losing hair and crying!! Conditioner below this conditioner [sic] is supposed to be white. It is an ugly pink color.”

Others went beyond the parameters of that single purported incident, claiming without evidence that it was part of a broader trend. The websites Popbuzz and Rare.us both published articles with headlines that stated, “People are Putting Hair Removal Cream in Shampoo,” while one Twitter user posted a viral tweet that claimed “people” were mixing Nair into shampoo and conditioner bottles:

Please check your hair products before you buy them, people are mixing Nair into shampoo & conditioner in the store smh pic.twitter.com/iCuDpZLpmL — 𝖏𝖔𝖉𝖎 𝖆𝖗𝖎𝖆𝖘🔪🖤 (@shandiditbetter) July 30, 2019

We have been unable to verify that the woman in question lost her hair involuntarily as a result of exposure to a substance that was deliberately added to a bottle of conditioner before she bought it from Walmart. The details follow.

Background

The incident came to light on July 28 when Timm wrote on Facebook that Robinson was “losing her hair and crying” after using conditioner she had purchased two days earlier from the Walmart in New Richmond. Timm’s post was accompanied by a photograph of a bottle of Pantene conditioner and a photograph showing what appeared to be black hair deposited in a shower:

Later that night, Robinson herself posted the same photograph of black hair, along with a brief account of what had happened earlier that evening:

“… Got in shower, shampoo [sic] and conditioned my hair, got out, something was different and didn’t smell the greatest. I carried on sat down for a bit and then decided to go blow dry my hair, I took my hair out of the towel and it smelt terrible, got back in the shower used my other shampoo and rubbed that in, as I took my hands out of my hair it was covered in hair and just kept on falling out.”

Robinson said she visited the emergency room due to a burning sensation and was later discharged. The following evening, she wrote on Facebook that she had undergone a “consultation” but had resigned herself to having to shave her head. On July 30, Robinson posted a photograph of herself bald, and on Aug. 1, local CBS affiliate WCCO interviewed her:

On Aug. 1, the New Richmond Police Department announced that it had opened an investigation into potential product tampering after receiving a formal complaint about Robinson’s experience. The news release went on to state that:

“Due to the significance of this offense, New Richmond officers and detectives have been working with Wal-Mart staff to identify potential suspects and review video surveillance. The New Richmond Police Department will continue to follow the facts of this case. While this appears to be an isolated case at this time, the New Richmond Police Department is asking anyone in this area that has been a recent victim of this type of activity to please report it immediately to your local police/sheriff’s department. The New Richmond Police Department is also reminding people to be diligent in checking products for safety seals and prior to any use to make sure it is consistent with the product you are expecting.”

Analysis

We have so far been unable to independently verify that Robinson’s hair loss was involuntary and came about as the result of her using conditioner tainted with Nair or some other hair-removal product, or any other substance, following an act of product tampering at the Walmart in New Richmond. If or when we receive evidence that would verify that sequence of events, we will update this article accordingly.

We do know that Robinson experienced hair loss, and that she did indeed visit the emergency room at Westfields Hospital and Clinic in New Richmond on July 28, 2019. Her mother provided Snopes with a photograph of part of Robinson’s after-visit summary. We have redacted certain personal details, but the doctor’s summary clearly establishes that Robinson had experienced hair loss and suffered chemical burns on her scalp:

“If [she] develops further burning sensation please … re-rinse her hair. You can follow up in your clinic regarding hair regrowth. Based on the appearance of her scalp, that will likely grow back normally. However, follow-up may be necessary if you’re [sic] hair is not coming in as expected.”

The doctor listed the diagnosis as: “Chemical burn of scalp, unspecified corrosion degree, initial encounter.”

However, beyond this documentation, we have discovered no evidence that corroborates the claim that Robinson’s conditioner was deliberately contaminated with hair-removal cream by a third party. Furthermore, we have discovered certain details that subtract, rather than add, support to that theory.

Dispute over dates

Firstly, significant confusion exists over when Robinson actually purchased the conditioner that she believes caused her hair loss. In her original Facebook post, Timm said her daughter had bought it from Walmart around two days earlier, which would be July 26. However, Timm later told Snopes that Robinson bought it on July 23. And in its Aug. 1 news report, WCCO said she had bought it on the same day as her hair began to fall out — July 28. When we asked Timm to clear up those discrepancies, she insisted that her daughter had indeed purchased the conditioner on July 23 and said she had asked WCCO to correct its earlier reporting.

However, a spokesperson for Walmart told us that a team of employees had extensively reviewed video surveillance footage from the company’s New Richmond location and found evidence that a customer who appeared to be Robinson had, in fact, purchased what appeared to be similar conditioner two weeks before the onset of her hair loss, not five days before it. Walmart found no evidence of Robinson purchasing conditioner there at any other time in the ensuing two weeks.

Walmart also reviewed footage of the same aisle from before Robinson’s visit and saw no evidence of an individual tampering with shampoo or conditioner bottles.

We again put this discrepancy to Timm, who told us she could not explain it, and said she had been told by her daughter that July 23 was the date on which she bought the conditioner in question. We also asked Robinson about this discrepancy, checking whether it was possible she had mis-remembered either the date of the purchase or the location of the Walmart in question. She told us she was certain she made the purchase at the New Richmond Walmart and was “almost positive” she did so on July 23.

Robinson also told us that July 28 was the first time she had used the conditioner, meaning it would have been unused in her home for five days by her account, or around two weeks based on Walmart’s surveillance footage. We asked Robinson whether any possibility existed that a visitor to her home during that time might have contaminated the conditioner before she first used it. She told us she had not had any visitors during that time.

The smell test

Furthermore, Walmart’s review of the surveillance footage found evidence that the customer who resembled Robinson had unscrewed the pump-top cap from several bottles of conditioner, smelling each item before settling on one for purchase.

This is potentially a significant finding. Robinson, in her July 28 Facebook post, claimed that she quickly realized something had gone awry in washing her hair because she could detect the odor of another substance in her conditioner (“something was different and didn’t smell the greatest,” “I took my hair out of the towel and it smelt terrible.”)

If the conditioner did contain a contaminant (whether hair removal cream or some other substance) and it smelled strongly enough at that time that it struck Robinson as “terrible,” it stands to reason that she would have detected it in the first place if she was “sniff-testing” conditioners in Walmart, before she chose the one she chose. We put this question to Robinson, who claimed that she had opened bottles of shampoo when she visited the store, but not bottles of conditioner.

In a statement, Walmart told us it had “inspected all products in our store, reviewed surveillance footage and found no evidence of tampering.” The company has removed no products from its shelves, despite Robinson and Timm’s claims of product-tampering, and according to its statement, Walmart employees have “attempted to reach out to the customer to discuss this further and have received no response.” Robinson told us she had not yet contacted Walmart because she was waiting to meet with her attorney.