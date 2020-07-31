Do Taller People Have a Heightened Risk of Catching COVID-19?

A non-peer reviewed study suggested that height may influence a person's likelihood to become infected with SARS-CoV-2.

  • Published 31 July 2020
Image via Prachatai/Flickr

Claim

Taller people are at a higher risk of catching the COVID-19 coronavirus disease.

Rating

Unproven
Unproven
About this rating

What's True

An unpublished study found what it described as "weak" evidence that suggests height may be a predictor of COVID-19 infection, with people 6 feet tall or taller more likely to contract the virus. The study consisted of a short survey of 2,000 people living in the United Kingdom and the United States and found that being tall may increase the probability of an individual being diagnosed with the respiratory disease.

What's False

The study was published in the preprint server medRxiv, which means that the findings have not been peer-reviewed, and because they have yet to be evaluated, should not be used to guide clinical practice. Furthermore, a link between height and infection rate does not equate to a causal relationship.

Origin

 
As governments fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Snopes is fighting an “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help. Read our coronavirus fact checks. Submit any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter. Become a Founding Member to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow the CDC or WHO for guidance on protecting your community from the disease.
 

Media outlets in late July 2020 circulated reports that taller people may be at a higher risk of becoming infected with SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. The news came as much of the world continued to see increasing infection rates, and many economies were considering either reopening or extending lockdown measures.

This claim is unproven. No conclusive scientific evidence exists linking height to COVID-19 infection, and the study referred to by news publications has not been peer-reviewed. 

The unpublished study made available in advance of its publication date found “weak” evidence linking a person’s height with an increased risk of COVID-19 infection, and those who stand 6 feet and taller were found more likely to contract the virus. The study findings were posted on July 15, 2020, in the preprint server medRxiv, which means that the findings have not been peer-reviewed or published in any academic journal. Though early releases of research can provide important and relevant findings that help to inform further research, they should not be used to guide clinical practice or be taken as scientific. (You can learn more about preprint publications here.) 

Using a five-minute survey, the study aimed to identify “work-related and personal factors that contribute to or could limit the spread of the virus.” The authors, in a speculative statement, suggest that a relationship between height and risk might stem from the importance of aerosol transmission over droplet transmission. 

  • Published 31 July 2020
  • By
  • Filed Under

    • Woods, Amanda.   “Taller People Face Higher Risk of Catching COVID-19, Survey Says.”
          Fox News.   29 July 2020.  

    • AFP Relax News.   “New Research Suggests COVID-19 Can Spread Via Aerosol Transmission – and Might Affect Tall People More.”
          Yahoo News.   29 July 2020.  

    • Anand, Paul, et al.   “Work Related and Personal Predictors of COVID-19 Transmission.”
          medRxiv.   15 July 2020.  

    • Knapton, Sarah.   “People Over 6ft Have Double the Risk of Coronavirus, Study Suggests.”
          The Telegraph.   28 July 2020.  

    •   “Survey Suggests Aerosol is Significant Form of COVID-19 Transmission.”
          The University of Manchester.   27 July 2020.  

    • Lewis, Dyani.   “Mounting Evidence Suggests Coronavirus Is Airborne – But Health Advice Has Not Caught Up.”
          Nature.   08 July 2020.  

    • Begley, Sharon.   “The New Coronavirus Can Likely Remain Airborne For Some Time. That Doesn’t Mean We’re Doomed.”
          Stat.   16 Mar 2020.  