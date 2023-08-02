Fact Check

Were These Photos Used in a False Advertising Lawsuit Against Taco Bell?

The side-by-side images supposedly compared Crunchwraps as advertised with customers' real-life orders.

Izz Scott LaMagdeleine

Published Aug 2, 2023

(u/dylantherabbit2016/Reddit)
Image Via u/dylantherabbit2016/Reddit
Claim:
Images of Taco Bell items that went viral on July 31, 2023, were from a lawsuit against the fast-food chain for alleged false advertising.
Rating:
True
True

About this rating

On July 31, 2023, posts began to spread on social media platforms that claimed to show pictures from a lawsuit against Taco Bell for alleged false advertising.

"A portion from the lawsuit suing Taco Bell for false advertising," a Reddit post saidAttached to the post were photographs that compared two menu items, the Crunchwrap Supreme and Grande Crunchwrap, as advertised with what was allegedly received by customers. 

      A portion from the lawsuit suing Taco Bell for false advertising.
by      u/dylantherabbit2016 in      ExpectationVsReality   

 

We also found posts with the claim on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

The claim was true. The photographs were from a class-action lawsuit against Taco Bell for allegedly falsely advertising its menu items. Using an online database of federal court records (PACER), we found the in-question pictures on the second page of the lawsuit:

Advertisements and what was given to the customer is shown for the Chrunchwrap Supreme and Grande Chrunchwrap. (U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York)

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on July 31, 2023. The plaintiff, Frank Siragusa, filed the suit on behalf of himself and all other "similarly situated individuals" who bought a Crunchwrap Supreme, Grande Crunchwrap, Vegan Crunchwrap, Mexican Pizza, or Veggie Mexican Pizza at Taco Bell between July 31, 2020, and the final action in the case, court records showed.

The plaintiff accused Taco Bell of "unfair and deceptive trade practices for falsely advertising the amount of beef and/or ingredients" in the four products specified in the lawsuit. The plaintiff requested:

1) monetary damages fully compensating all individuals who purchased an Overstated Menu Item; 2) injunctive relief requiring Taco Bell to provide corrected advertising and/or to stop selling the Overstated Menu Items; and 3) such other relief as the Court deems necessary and appropriate.

In addition to the above-displayed photos of Crunchwraps, the lawsuit included photographs comparing alleged advertisements and real orders for Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza and Vegan Crunchwrap:

A comparison of the food advertised and what was given to the customer is shown for the Vegan Crunchwrap and Mexican Pizza. (U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York)

You can read the whole lawsuit here:

(U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York)

Sources

Siragusa vs. Taco Bell Corp.

By Izz Scott LaMagdeleine

Izz Scott LaMagdeleine is a fact-checker for Snopes.

Article Tags

Food Taco Bell Legal Issues
Read More

Become
a Member

Your membership is the foundation of our sustainability and resilience.

Perks

Ad-Free Browsing on Snopes.com
Members-Only Newsletter
Cancel Anytime
$50.00 per year
$12.50 every 3 months
$5.00 per month
Choose your membership, or see other ways to help
default