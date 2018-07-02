CLAIM

An image purportedly showing a bag of sugar with a “sugar free” label on its front has been making its way around the Internet since at least 2013, frequently titled “Schrodinger’s Sugar”:

This image reached a new online audience in April 2018 when it was posted by the “You Had One Job” account on Twitter. 

The pictured bag of sugar contains a logo for the grocery chain Publix. That company’s stores do sell Publix-branded sugar in identical packaging, with the notable exception of the “sugar free” label:

Whoever created this bag of “Schrodinger’s Sugar” digitally edited a “sugar free” label onto a real photograph of a Publix brand bag of sugar. In fact, the same “sugar free” label can be found on stock photography web sites such as Shutterstock.

Here’s a handy equation for how this fake image was created:

