CLAIM
A photograph shows a bag of sugar bearing a "sugar free" label.
RATING
ORIGIN
An image purportedly showing a bag of sugar with a “sugar free” label on its front has been making its way around the Internet since at least 2013, frequently titled “Schrodinger’s Sugar”:
This image reached a new online audience in April 2018 when it was posted by the “You Had One Job” account on Twitter.
The pictured bag of sugar contains a logo for the grocery chain Publix. That company’s stores do sell Publix-branded sugar in identical packaging, with the notable exception of the “sugar free” label:
Whoever created this bag of “Schrodinger’s Sugar” digitally edited a “sugar free” label onto a real photograph of a Publix brand bag of sugar. In fact, the same “sugar free” label can be found on stock photography web sites such as Shutterstock.
Here’s a handy equation for how this fake image was created: