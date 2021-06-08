Are These Stiletto Crocs Real?

On June 6, 2021, the French fashion brand Balenciaga showcased its spring 2022 collection. As Complex reported, the collection includes several new takes on the Croc — a foam-based shoe famous more for its comfort than its contribution to high fashion. “Balenciaga and Crocs have teamed up once again for Balenciaga’s Spring 2022 collection on Sunday,” the outlet reported, “debuting some fresh knee-high Croc boots and unique stiletto clogs, coming in various colors like green and black.”

This collaboration is both all too real and with clear precedent. Balenciaga’s spring 2018 collection also included a new take on Crocs, in that case reimagining them as platform shoes. As Balenciaga stated in its description of the spring 2022 collection, “Balenciaga Crocs 2.0, the second collaboration between the two brands, sees the classic clog made into pumps, boots, and platformed pool slides.”

In a 2019 interview in French Vogue, Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia explained his feelings on Crocs, describing them as the world’s comfiest shoe:

Balenciaga x Crocs isn’t impossible, the question of taste is a very subjective value. … I wore Crocs this summer to see how I felt about them and they are the world’s comfiest shoes! I just wanted to give them a fashionable touch: a platform. At the end of the day, fashion is all about having fun.

It is unclear when these shoes will be available, how much they will cost, and how widely available they will be for purchase. As Complex reported, the 2018 Balenciaga Crocs “sold out before even being readily available in stores—something that’s being projected about this latest link.”

Because Balenciaga has publicly stated such a shoe will be part of its Spring 2022 collection, we rate the claim that stiletto Crocs are being created by that company as “True.”